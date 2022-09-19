IND vs AUS 2022: "Everyone has a certain role to do" - KL Rahul opens up on strike rate debate

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul has been under pressure for some time due to a debate over his strike rate in T20Is of late. The Men in Blue seem committed to playing a brand of ultra-attacking cricket.

Many feel that Rahul's natural game is consolidating the innings and anchoring the batting. This is the reason why there are questions being raised even on his spot in Team India's playing XI in the shortest format.

However, speaking to reporters ahead of the T20I series against Australia, KL Rahul explained the importance of context while comparing the strike rate of different batters. He said:

"No one's perfect. Everyone's working towards something, everyone has a certain role to do. Obviously, strike rates are taken on an overall basis. You'll never see when that batsman has played at a certain strike rate, whether it was important for him to play at a 200-strike rate, or whether the team could have still won playing at a 100-120 strike rate. So these are things that not everybody analyzes."

"Something that I am working on" - KL Rahul on Team India's new template

KL Rahul was out of action for quite a few months due to his groin injury and also tested positive for COVID-19 after his recovery. However, he has claimed that he understands the brand of cricket that the team expects from all the batters, including him, and is putting in the hard yards for the same.

On this, he stated:

"Yes, it is something that I am working on. Obviously, the rules that have been defined to each player in the last 10-12 months have been, you know, very clear and the player understands what is expected out of them and everyone's working towards it."

Will Rahul get back to his belligerent best against Australia? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far