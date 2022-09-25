“Permanent water boy”- Fans react as Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant for the series decider in IND vs AUS 2022

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant once again failed to find a place in the playing XI as he was dropped for the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced the southpaw for the series decider.

Rishabh Pant was named in the XI for the second T20I, which was a rain-curtailed eight-over-a-side match in Nagpur on Friday. However, he did not get an opportunity to bat in the contest.

Team management promoted Dinesh Karthik ahead of Pant and clarified that they are backing the veteran keeper-batsman as a finisher for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

With nine runs needed off the last six balls against the Aussies in the previous match, Karthik slammed a six and four off consecutive deliveries to win the match for his team. India won the match by six wickets to level the T20I series against World T20 champions Australia.

A look at our Playing XI Team Newschange for #TeamIndia as @BhuviOfficial is named in the team.Deepak Hooda wasn't available for selection for the third #INDvAUS T20I owing to a back injury.Follow the matchA look at our Playing XI 🚨 Team News 🚨1️⃣ change for #TeamIndia as @BhuviOfficial is named in the team. Deepak Hooda wasn't available for selection for the third #INDvAUS T20I owing to a back injury. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-3RDT20I A look at our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/3fbgGjK3vu

Fans were quick to react as Pant failed to find a place in the Indian playing XI in the series decider. Here are some of the reactions:

Mohit @MohitRR19 @mufaddal_vohra Pant should declare himself as a permanent water boy of the team @mufaddal_vohra Pant should declare himself as a permanent water boy of the team

ayyappa1307 @imayyappa almost 6 months ago everyone thought pant is an captaincy contender and now it's done for pant in playing 11 @mufaddal_vohra It's sickalmost 6 months ago everyone thought pant is an captaincy contender and now it's done for pant in playing 11 @mufaddal_vohra It's sick😭 almost 6 months ago everyone thought pant is an captaincy contender and now it's done for pant in playing 11

V X N S H @Ffsvxnsh So pant is dropped again even after not getting to bat in last match. What tff are they upto?? Such clueless selection from captain & coach literally no clarity in plans going out on field with a different mindset every day! So pant is dropped again even after not getting to bat in last match. What tff are they upto?? Such clueless selection from captain & coach literally no clarity in plans going out on field with a different mindset every day!

Detective @cheeks4042 Pant won't be the main batsman for world cup.. its clear Bench ye inka Pant won't be the main batsman for world cup.. its clear Bench ye inka

Lakshya Aggarwal @Lakshya99560113 As expected Rishabh Pant is not playing today. As expected Rishabh Pant is not playing today.

Akshans ࿗ @Rp17Akshans Dropping Pant in series decider lol Dropping Pant in series decider lol

Akash Deshpande @akashd7781 One thing I’m impressed with this management is clarity in selection. In last game it was right way to have Pant in the team and today to drop him is right as well. One thing I’m impressed with this management is clarity in selection. In last game it was right way to have Pant in the team and today to drop him is right as well.

Rohit Sharma explains the reason behind Rishabh Pant’s absence from playing XI

India captain Rohit Sharma clarified that Rishabh Pant was only picked for the second T20I as only four bowlers were allowed to bowl a couple of overs each in the eight-over-per-side contest.

Speaking to host broadcasters Star Sports at the toss, the India skipper said:

“One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out. We needed only four bowlers in the last game, so he (Bhuvneshwar) unfortunately missed out.”

There was a loud cheer in the stadium as Rohit announced Bhuvneshwar's return to the playing XI. He plays for the local franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India won the toss and elected to field against Aaron Finch and Co. in the series decider in Hyderabad. Both teams will look to win the match and carry on the momentum in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

A win will boost India ahead of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is against the Proteas on September 28 (Thiruvananthapuram), October 2 (Guwahati), and 4 (Indore).

Meanwhile, Australia will play a couple of T20Is against the West Indies on October 5 (Queensland) and 7 (Brisbane) ahead of the T20 World Cup on their home soil.

