“Permanent water boy”- Fans react as Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant for the series decider in IND vs AUS 2022

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant once again failed to find a place in the playing XI as he was dropped for the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced the southpaw for the series decider.
Rishabh Pant was named in the XI for the second T20I, which was a rain-curtailed eight-over-a-side match in Nagpur on Friday. However, he did not get an opportunity to bat in the contest.
Team management promoted Dinesh Karthik ahead of Pant and clarified that they are backing the veteran keeper-batsman as a finisher for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.
With nine runs needed off the last six balls against the Aussies in the previous match, Karthik slammed a six and four off consecutive deliveries to win the match for his team. India won the match by six wickets to level the T20I series against World T20 champions Australia.
Fans were quick to react as Pant failed to find a place in the Indian playing XI in the series decider. Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma explains the reason behind Rishabh Pant’s absence from playing XI
India captain Rohit Sharma clarified that Rishabh Pant was only picked for the second T20I as only four bowlers were allowed to bowl a couple of overs each in the eight-over-per-side contest.
Speaking to host broadcasters Star Sports at the toss, the India skipper said:
“One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out. We needed only four bowlers in the last game, so he (Bhuvneshwar) unfortunately missed out.”
There was a loud cheer in the stadium as Rohit announced Bhuvneshwar's return to the playing XI. He plays for the local franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
India won the toss and elected to field against Aaron Finch and Co. in the series decider in Hyderabad. Both teams will look to win the match and carry on the momentum in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.
A win will boost India ahead of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is against the Proteas on September 28 (Thiruvananthapuram), October 2 (Guwahati), and 4 (Indore).
Meanwhile, Australia will play a couple of T20Is against the West Indies on October 5 (Queensland) and 7 (Brisbane) ahead of the T20 World Cup on their home soil.