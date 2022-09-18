“Me keha namaste ji, pechanaya?” - Fans react as Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Shami for IND vs AUS 2022

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav has replaced pacer Mohammed Shami, who tested positive for COVID, in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.
The news comes even as Umesh was unable to finish his stint with Middlesex due to an injury. He was meant to undergo rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Middlesex wrote:
"We regret to announce that Umesh Yadav's planned return to Middlesex for the final two games of the season has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a thigh injury."
In a press release, BCCI wrote:
"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement."
Umesh picked up 16 wickets in seven games for his county club in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He was also phenomenal in IPL 2022 and picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.06 runs per over.
Here are some of the reactions as Umesh replaced Shami:
Umesh Yadav likely to play for India after 43 months
Umesh last played in white-ball matches for India in February 2019. The right-arm seamer has played only seven T20Is, where he picked up nine wickets. His return to the Indian team suggests that the selectors feel a need for experience in the Indian bowling line-up and also value Umesh's ability to bowl fast.
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer will be looking to make a comeback into the India playing XI after 43 months. He will aim to continue his impressive form for the Men in Blue in the T20I series.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their opening T20Is against Aaron Finch's team at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).
India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.
Ind vs Aus T20Is schedule
September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)
September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)
September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)