“Me keha namaste ji, pechanaya?” - Fans react as Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Shami for IND vs AUS 2022

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav has replaced pacer Mohammed Shami, who tested positive for COVID, in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

The news comes even as Umesh was unable to finish his stint with Middlesex due to an injury. He was meant to undergo rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Middlesex wrote:

"We regret to announce that Umesh Yadav's planned return to Middlesex for the final two games of the season has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a thigh injury."

In a press release, BCCI wrote:

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement."

Umesh picked up 16 wickets in seven games for his county club in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He was also phenomenal in IPL 2022 and picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.06 runs per over.

Here are some of the reactions as Umesh replaced Shami:

How can Umesh Yadav suddenly come in T20 setup , he played his last T20I 3 years back . There is surely something different in selectors mind.

Preet Priyan Singh

Wicket :- 16

Economy:- 7.06

(2nd best economy among Indian fast bowlers)

Avg :- 21.19

He has been a success in IPL 2022 like Shami.
Wicket :- 16
Economy:- 7.06
(2nd best economy among Indian fast bowlers)
Avg :- 21.19

Great IPL season yes but why is Umesh Yadav ahead of T Natarajan or Mohammed Siraj or even Mohsin Khan for that matter?
Does not make sense at all to bring him in out of nowhere.



Great IPL season yes but why is Umesh Yadav ahead of T Natarajan or Mohammed Siraj or even Mohsin Khan for that matter? Does not make sense at all to bring him in out of nowhere.

Yes Umesh Yadav was in great form during IPL, but think it should have been Siraj or Prasiddh called in as replacement, as you have already dropped Umesh Yadav from T20 plans since 2019.

So somehow if Umesh Yadav gets into 11 in the Australian series and does well, Shami will be thrown out of world cup reserves..

Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi @sachiinv7 The Hindu @the_hindu

Mohammed Shami has tested positive for Covid-19. Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia, is back in the scheme of things.
I would like to see Umesh Yadav in T20 WC squad for Team India.

Hariharan Durairaj 🦁🐿️ @hariharan_draj Umesh Yadav after being selected in T20I Squad in 2022



Umesh Yadav after being selected in T20I Squad in 2022https://t.co/WsMx5Ve17r

A twist in tale at midnight. Umesh Yadav, who got injured and replaced from county stint is swapping up for injured Shami in the T20 squad. Am I high af Or are you guys hearing the same thing

Umesh Yadav will not return to finish the ongoing season of the County Championship with Middlesex due to an injury that he sustained last month during a One-Day Cup fixture against Gloucestershire.
Injured Umesh Yadav Included In Indian Team

MR RAM PATEL🇬🇧 @MrRamTweets



Umesh Yadav is fit now, after the poor performance in Asia Cup, selectors want experienced bowlers in the team. (Source - TOI)

CricTalker @CricTalker

I'm totally confused how Umesh Yadav is eligible to play T20 cricket for India. Is India so short on quality pacers in the format? Shami will feel unlucky to miss out.

Umesh Yadav likely to play for India after 43 months

Umesh last played in white-ball matches for India in February 2019. The right-arm seamer has played only seven T20Is, where he picked up nine wickets. His return to the Indian team suggests that the selectors feel a need for experience in the Indian bowling line-up and also value Umesh's ability to bowl fast.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer will be looking to make a comeback into the India playing XI after 43 months. He will aim to continue his impressive form for the Men in Blue in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their opening T20Is against Aaron Finch's team at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

Ind vs Aus T20Is schedule

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

