IND vs AUS 2022: "He brings a different edge" - Sanjay Bangar believes Jasprit Bumrah's return could solve India's bowling woes

Former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Jasprit Bumrah's return to the playing XI could give the bowling unit a much-needed boost. The right-arm pacer was rested for the first T20I against Australia after returning from a significant injury layoff.

India's bowling unit faced was criticized by fans and pundits alike after they failed to defend 208 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. In Bumrah's absence, the bowling unit's performance in the death overs was concerning.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Can’t thank these men enough for their hardwork, expertise and all the hours they’ve put in to help me get back to the game 🏏 Can’t thank these men enough for their hardwork, expertise and all the hours they’ve put in to help me get back to the game 🏏 https://t.co/kq3kSTleWE

The Men in Blue missed the pacer's services at the 2022 Asia Cup as well, as they were knocked out at the Super-4 stage after a couple of close losses. Claiming that the team will welcome Bumrah's ability to bowl yorkers and pick wickets in the middle overs, Bangar said on Star Sports:

"He brings a different edge to the bowling unit altogether. He is at the peak of his career, the peak of his prowess.

"His ability to execute yorkers, there were bowlers on both sides who tried to do that tonight, but they were not able to do it consistently."

He added:

"That is what Bumrah does consistently, his ability to pick wickets through the middle overs and also test the batters with his yorkers and bouncers in the end overs."

Bumrah was last seen playing on the tour of England in July 2022. He suffered an injury in the second ODI which deemed him unfit for the series decider in Manchester.

The pacer was rested for white-ball tours to the Caribbean and Zimbabwe before being ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Team India will face Australia in a must-win ecnounter in Nagpur

The Men in Blue will have to win their remaining matches in the series to overcome a 1-0 deficit against the visitors. India have now lost four consecutive T20I matches against Australia at home, with their last win coming in 2017.

Rohit Sharma's side are scheduled to take on Australia in the second T20I of the series on Friday, September 23, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Who will win the second T20I between India and Australia? Let us know what you think.

