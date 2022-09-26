IND vs AUS 2022: "I was here an hour-and-a-half before the team arrived" - Virat Kohli after 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli said he arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium an hour-and-a-half before the rest of the Indian team to practice in the nets for the third T20I against Australia on Sunday, September 25. The right-handed batter remarked that he's now in a good space and enjoying his batting as well as the processes that go behind it.

In August, Kohli opened up about his mental struggles with the game and how at one point he didn't even want to pick up his bat. Since that interview, he has roared back to form, hitting 276 runs from five games in the Asia Cup and a 63 (48) on Sunday, helping his team to a series-clinching six-wicket win.

Speaking after the match, Kohli said:

"Yeah, I mean, I've enjoyed batting ever since I came back into the Asia Cup; I've enjoyed practice sessions. Today as well, I was here an hour-and-a-half before the team arrived.

"I had a 30-minute-long session at the nets. So I am really enjoying my process at the moment. I am working hard on my fitness all over again, I am excited to go to the gym, excited to go to practice, and just contribute to the team's cause."

Riding on half-centuries from Cameron Green (52 off 21) and Tim David (54 off 27), Australia set India a target of 187. India lost the openers cheaply but Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36) combined stunningly in a 104-run stand. India ultimately won the contest with a ball to spare.

"I am not putting myself down if I'm not able to get those big runs every time for the team" - Virat Kohli

Kohli added that he's not trying to beat himself up for not playing a big knock in every match. He explained:

"I know last game wasn't a big score but I felt like I hit two impact boundaries so I am happy with my contributions. And I am not putting myself down if I'm not able to get those big runs every time for the team, so just trying to stay in the space."

India won the series 2-1 and will now take on South Africa in a three-T20I, starting Wednesday, September 28.

