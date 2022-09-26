IND vs AUS 2022: "If a bowler is repeatedly getting hit for 18-19 runs in the death overs, then he should not be given the ball at that stage" - RP Singh on Team India's death bowling woes 

Former India pacer RP Singh believes that if a bowler is performing poorly in death overs on a regular basis, then the captain should reconsider his options.

Team India have been conceding heavy runs in the final set of overs over the course of the last few games, and the return of Jasprit Bumrah has not cushioned the blow.

The Men in Blue conceded 63 runs in their last five overs during the series decider against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel were far from their best, while Jasprit Bumrah recorded his most expensive spell in T20I cricket. Death bowling was a cause for concern in the Asia Cup 2022 as well and continues to be a problem heading into the T20 World Cup 2022.

Opining that bowlers who go for runs in the death overs should be given a different role for a brief while to regain their confidence, RP Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"If a bowler is repeatedly getting hit for 18-19 runs in the death overs, then he should not be given the ball at that stage. Bowlers' biggest takeaway is wickets and if they get wickets early on, they will do well in the death as well."

He added:

"But if it is not going well, then the bowler should be moved away from the role, for a brief while, because it is affecting the confidence."

India will have a different pace bowling combination on offer for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The likes of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) while Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami will make their respective returns.

"The lack of skill is not the issue" - RP Singh suggests a change in planning to counter the death bowling issue

Poor death bowling has resulted in Team India being unable to defend their totals in their most recent set of matches.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are likely to feature in the playing XI as senior bowlers, the spot for the third seamer remains wide open.

Suggesting that India should look to take wickets in the death overs rather than just focus on containment, RP Singh said:

"This was a complete Indian bowling unit, the only question remains on the selection of Arshdeep Singh. But, the death bowling continues to be a concern. The lack of skill is not the issue. They should devise a plan to claim wickets in the final overs rather than looking to save runs. So, a change in mentality is also needed."

Team India are scheduled to take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series before departing for the World Cup.

How should India resolve their death bowling woes? Let us know what you think.

