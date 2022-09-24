IND vs AUS 2022: “Some other fast bowler has to step up with Bumrah” - Salman Butt on lack of support for Team India’s lead pacer

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt admitted that Jasprit Bumrah’s return to Team India’s playing XI for the Nagpur T20I against Australia had a significant impact on the side’s fortunes. He, however, opined that the Men in Blue are depending way too much on their lead pacer and need some other fast bowler to come up with decent contributions.

Having been rested for the opening T20I of the series, Bumrah was picked in the playing XI for Friday’s (September 23) match. In the eight overs per side contest, he registered figures of 1 for 23 in two overs. The right-arm pacer cleaned up Australian captain Aaron Finch (31 off 15) with an excellent yorker.

Reflecting on Bumrah’s return to the Indian team from injury, Butt said on his official YouTube channel:

“Bumrah’s comeback made a difference with doubt. He was bowling those slower ones and the yorker to get Finch out was a brilliant one. His return had its desired impact, but India need support for him. Some other fast bowler really has to step up with Bumrah.”

BCCI @BCCI



strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker.



are chipping away here in Nagpur!



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2NDT20I



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the B. O. O. M! @Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker. #TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur!Follow the matchDon’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia B. O. O. M! ⚡️ ⚡️@Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker. 👍 👍#TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur! 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2NDT20I Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/omG6LcrkX8

Bumrah missed the Asia Cup in the UAE due to a back injury. Harshal Patel, who has also made a comeback after recovering from a side strain, has been very expensive in the series. After going for 49 in four overs in the first match, he conceded 0 for 32 from two overs in Nagpur.

“His batting was the highlight” - Salman Butt hails Rohit Sharma for “outstanding” innings

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front as the Men in Blue chased down 91 in 7.2 overs in the 2nd T20I. Opening the innings, Rohit hammered an unbeaten 46 off only 20 balls to help India level the three-match series. Praising the India captain’s performance, Butt said:

“India dominated Australia outright. It was an absolute hammering. In an eight-over match, the result depends on batting output and I think Rohit Sharma was outstanding. His batting was the highlight. Forty off his 46 runs came in boundaries. He just stood and delivered.”

BCCI @BCCI



The



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2NDT20I



#TeamIndia



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the MAXIMUMS!The @ImRo45 SIX Special edition is on display!Follow the matchDon’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia MAXIMUMS! 👌 👌The @ImRo45 SIX Special edition is on display! 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2NDT20I #TeamIndia Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/OjgYFYnQZs

Rohit hit four fours and as many sixes in his match-winning knock to keep India alive in the series. The deciding game of the three-match T20I series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far