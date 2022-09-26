IND vs AUS 2022: Record Alert! Virat Kohli eclipses Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run scorer for India in international cricket

Senior batter Virat Kohli eclipsed former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid’s tally of the second-most runs in international cricket on Sunday (September 25).

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during his match-winning knock of 48-ball 63 against Australia in the third T20I in Hyderabad.

The Delhi batter looked phenomenal in the T20I decider against Australia. During his stellar knock, he hit four sixes and three fours.

He also shared a crucial 104-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket. The duo ensured complete entertainment for the crowd.

With 24,078 runs in his international career, Kohli went past Dravid's tally of 24064. However, he is still behind Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Mahela Jayawardena (SL) and Jacques Kallis (South Africa) in the overall list.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) has scored the most runs in international cricket.

“I want to keep contributing”- Virat Kohli ahead of the T20I series against South Africa

The veteran batter has been phenomenal since his comeback after a month-long break. He emerged as India’s highest run-getter in the Asia Cup. On Sunday, Virat stepped up again when his team needed him the most.

Speaking to the host broadcaster, Star Sports, post-match, he said:

“I'm happy with my contribution to the team. I took a break, went back to the nets, worked hard on my fitness and I think it's coming off well. I want to keep contributing and doing my best for the team.”

He also spoke about his batting position and lauded Suryakumar Yadav’s 36-ball 69 knock.

“That's why I'm batting at three, giving the experience to the team (at that position). He [Suryakumar] has the game to bat under any condition (on SKY). He batted beautifully in the Asia Cup."

He added:

"He's striking the ball well; this is the best I have seen him for the past six months or so. He's got the gift of timing and I was in awe watching him play his shots. He was trying to control my scoring rate.”

Kohli will next be seen in the T20I series against South Africa. He will look to continue his form against the Proteas and at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The opening T20I against SA will be held at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). The action will shift to Guwahati and Indore for the second and third T20Is on October 2 and 4.

