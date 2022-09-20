IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma points and laughs at Steve Smith after taking a successful review against him

Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave an offbeat send-off to Australia's Steve Smith after taking a successful review against him in the first T20I in Mohali.

Australia were chasing 209 when pacer Umesh Yadav bowled a full delivery, right on the wide line, to Smith on the third ball of the 12th over. Smith shuffled to play a paddle but, surprised by the line, tried to nudge it to third-man at the last moment.

The ball took a meaty edge and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik caught it. Rohit was loud in his appeal and got livid when the umpire denied it. He took the review immediately and the third-umpire overturned the on-field call, prompting Rohit to point and laugh at Smith as he walked back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of the same:

Smith shook his head in denial after edging the ball to the keeper and that's perhaps what irked Rohit. The former Australian captain was batting well at 35 (23) after a slow start and his wicket left his team in a tricky position of 122-3.

Game slips out of Rohit Sharma and Co.'s hands despite Steve Smith's wicket

Umesh, who had conceded 16 runs in his first over of the match, picked up the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in the same over. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel then got rid of Josh Inglis in the 15th over, reducing the Aussies to 145-4.

However, the defending T20 World Cup champions displayed their batting depth to push Rohit Sharma's team out of the contest.

Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade hit a superb counterattacking 45 (21), including three consecutive boundaries against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over, and Tim David helped him with an 18 (14).

Australia won the game on the second ball of the final over by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second match will be played in Vidarbha on Friday, September 23.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far