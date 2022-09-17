IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli arrives in Mohali for 1st T20I

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) welcomed Virat Kohli to Mohali on Saturday for the first T20I against Australia, which is slated for September 20.

India, the top-ranked T20I team, will challenge the defending T20 World Cup champions in three T20I matches. The second and third will be played in Vidarbha and Hyderabad.

Although India were eliminated early in the Asia Cup, Kohli had a great tournament. He was the second-highest run-scorer, with 276 runs from five games, an average of 92 and a strike rate of just under 148.

The RCB batter also scored his first T20I century - his 71st in international cricket overall - in the last match against Afghanistan.

Kohli has played 19 T20Is against Australia, scoring 718 runs at an average of 59.83 and a strike rate of 146.23, which is the second best for him against any opponent. The 33-year-old also has seven fifties against the Aussies.

Virat Kohli is one of the best in the world and will come back better: Sunil Narine

Meanwhile, West Indies spinner Sunil Narine voiced his support for the Indian batter on Friday. Narine said players like Virat Kohli attract criticism because of their skills, saying the former India captain will soon be back to his best.

He told journalist Vimal Kumar in a video on the latter's YouTube channel:

"It ( criticism) is a part of the game. For a player like him (Kohli) who has been doing so well for a long time, people will try to make something out of it (poor form). He is a quality player. He is one of the best in the world and will come back better."

Mohali's PCA Stadium will host the first T20I, starting at 7.30 pm IST.

