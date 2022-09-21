“India’s biggest mistake was dropping three catches” – Saba Karim lashes out at Indian fielding – IND vs AUS 2022

Saba Karim has questioned the Indian cricket team’s fielding after the Men in Blue dropped three critical catches in the opening T20I against Australia on Tuesday (September 20).

The former selector said that the opposition batters took full advantage of their opportunities after the Men in Blue's big blunders on the field. He also added that the bowling unit lacked discipline. Thus, they failed to defend 208 runs against World T20 champions Australia.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Both are in the first match of their last two home series.

v SA at Delhi

v AUS at Mohali

#INDvAUS India is the first team that could not defend 200+ target more than once in home T20Is of the same year.Both are in the first match of their last two home series.v SA at Delhiv AUS at Mohali India is the first team that could not defend 200+ target more than once in home T20Is of the same year.Both are in the first match of their last two home series.v SA at Delhiv AUS at Mohali#INDvAUS

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t bowl well and bowled flat on a flat wicket. We need bowlers who bowl properly and on the right length, at least the yorker length. Overall, India's biggest mistake was dropping three catches, and as a result, their set batters took advantage.”

He continued:

“Another thing is that when defending a target, we must bowl with discipline in terms of length and direction, which we lacked.”

“Our ground fielding and catching were dismal”- Saba Karim wants India to improve their fielding

Karim reaffirmed that dropping catches at regular intervals was the primary reason behind the hosts' loss against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. He said:

“Our ground fielding and catching were dismal. Every run matters; If Axar Patel had taken the catch of Cameron Green, Australia wouldn’t have been able to chase down the big target. Steve Smith also added a few runs after the catch drop.”

While Axar Patel dropped Australian opener Cameron Green's catch when he was batting on 42(19) in the eighth over, KL Rahul failed to hold on to Steve Smith's catch, who was batting at 18(13) in the ninth over.

Harshal Patel, too, failed to grab Mathew Wade's catch on his own bowling in the 17th over when the southpaw was batting on 23(14).

Souvik 45© @SouvikPurkaya16 3rd catch dropped!!!!! Ridiculous!!!!



Harshal drops an easy catch of WADE 3rd catch dropped!!!!! Ridiculous!!!! Harshal drops an easy catch of WADE

Chasing 209 runs, the Aussie trio ended up scoring 61(31), 35(24) and 45(24), respectively. Overall, they added 60 more runs to Australia's scorecard, which took the game away from the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma and Co. must bounce back in a do-or-die match against the visitors on Friday (September 23) to keep their hopes alive of winning the T20I series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far