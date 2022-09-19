[In Pictures] Rohit Sharma and Co. undergo training session ahead of IND vs AUS 2022 

Rohit Sharma and Co. have begun preparations ahead of the much-awaited T20I series against Australia as India looks to start on a high against defending champions Australia in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared pictures of the Men in Blue sweating it out in the nets ahead of the T20I opener at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Taking to Twitter, the BCCI shared several snapshots. Take a look:

Snapshots from the same 📸📸 #TeamIndia had their first training session ahead of the #INDvAUS series at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, yesterday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul will look to lay a solid foundation at the top of the order in upcoming matches. Rahul, in particular, would be keen to deliver after his strike rate came under the scanner in the Asia Cup. The right-handed batter scored 132 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 122.2 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, senior batter Virat Kohli is expected to continue his red-hot form and entertain the crowd back home. Middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant will look to step up to the challenge.

Pant has a good record against Australia and would be desperate to put on a show in three T20Is against the Kangaroos.

Dinesh Karthik, who has been picked in the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, would be keen to deliver again as a finisher.

The return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and star bowler Harshal Patel will boost the bowling department. Other pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal would be confident of delivering in sub-continent conditions.

Axar Patel will be looking to fill the void of all-rounder R Jadeja heading into the T20 World Cup. However, the likes of Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav will be keen on an opportunity.

“Challenging series” – Rohit Sharma on the upcoming T20Is against Australia and South Africa

Rohit Sharma has said that the upcoming T20Is against Australia and South Africa will be challenging as they are among the top two teams in the world.

In a press conference ahead of the first T20I, he said:

"Important to play such series, we find out about players, what they can do in different situations. I'll never say we are a perfect team. All we can do is prepare, keep learning and improving. Important to have modesty, challenging series as they are top two teams."

The skipper also clarified that India would continue their attacking approach in T20Is.

"We will continue to play that way, we talked about that and everyone was comfortable with it. The guys know how they are to play when 10/3 or when we are at 50/0.”

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Ind vs Aus T20Is schedule

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

