[WATCH] Fans ecstatic as Rohit Sharma and Co. land in Hyderabad ahead of series decider in IND vs AUS 2022

The Indian cricket team has shared a video of Rohit Sharma and Co.’s journey from Nagpur to Hyderabad ahead of the third T20I on Sunday (September 25).

The Indian cricketers experienced enormous support on their arrival at Hyderabad airport, and fans also greeted them on their way to the team hotel.

The Men in Blue defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I to clinch the match by six wickets. The victory helped them remain alive in the three-match series.

Batting first, Australia scored 90/5 in 8 overs after Matthew Wade's onslaught in the last few deliveries. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma led from the front and played a captain’s knock as he struck an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls to take the hosts home.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian cricket team wrote:

“Hello, Hyderabad!”

“It will be a good test for India”- Saba Karim wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to work on their death bowling

Former Indian selector Saba Karim feels India should bowl first if they win the toss on Sunday. He said Jasprit Bumrah's addition to the side would help the hosts test their death bowling skills ahead of next month's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking on India News, the former Indian cricketer said:

“I want India to bat first and score a big total [in the T20I series decider] on Sunday. It will be a good test for India to defend a total with Jasprit Bumrah back in the side.”

It is worth mentioning that India failed to defend 208 against T20 world champions Australia in the first ODI.

The former Indian cricketer said that he wants wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant to play in the series decider, but there’s no place vacant.

Karim said:

“I would want to play Rishabh Pant in the XI, but they don’t have a player till No.6 to bowl one or two overs except Hardik Pandya. They have to return to the old combination [like the first T20I]. I want them to enter with five bowlers and Hardik Pandya.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to beat Aaron Finch-led Australia to clinch the T20I series against the visitors. A series win will boost India ahead of the T20Is against South Africa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far