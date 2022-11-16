Hardik Pandya and Co. are all geared to enter a new phase in India’s T20 cricket after the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is in New Zealand, starting in Wellington on Friday (November 18).

Several senior players like captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, and senior batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the series. Thus, youngsters Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

Washington Sundar will be keen to leave his mark on his comeback after recovering from injury. Sanju Samson is also back in the fold after not being considered for the bilateral T20I series versus Australia and South Africa.

The Selection Committee has also brought in 150kmph speedster Umran Malik to exploit the conditions in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will be gunning to be part of India's playing XI after they couldn't play a game during the showpiece T20 event in Australia.

Rishabh Pant has been named as Hardik Pandya's deputy for the T20Is. He is set to be preferred as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in T20Is after Dinesh Karthik’s exit.

Zaheer Khan picks his openers for Hardik Pandya-led Team India

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan feels Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will open the innings in the absence of regular openers Rohit and Rahul.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

“Since Rohit and KL are not there, you’ll see Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan starting the innings for the Indian team. Sanju Samson or Suryakumar Yadav might be number three.”

Meanwhile, former cricketer Parthiv Patel feels that Deepak Hooda has only been included because of his all-around ability. He wants more such cricketers in the Indian team to win the next T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the same show as Zaheer, Patel said:

“Interestingly, Deepak Hooda got into the side because he could bowl, give you those couple of overs. If you want to become World Champions, you must have those batters who can give you a couple of overs, and it gives a cushion to your captain and your bowler as well, an option of attacking.”

India squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes