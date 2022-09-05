IND vs PAK 2022: “A phenomenal package, but wrong to say India missing Jadeja the bowler” - Aakash Chopra analyzes Team India’s bowling woes

Former batter Aakash Chopra has admitted that India missed Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder, in their Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 4. He, however, did not agree with the assessment that the Men in Blue suffered due to the absence of Jadeja, the bowler.

Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup ahead of the Super 4 due to a right knee injury. Fellow left-arm spinner Axar Patel was named as his replacement. However, he was not picked in the playing XI for the match against Pakistan.

India went with two leg-spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, while picking batter Deepak Hooda, who can also bowl part-time off-spin. Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, did not utilize the bowling of Hooda as Pakistan chased down 182 in the last over of the match with five wickets in hand.

Sharing his thoughts on the debate over Jadeja’s absence from the bowling attack, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Ravindra Jadeja’s absence disturbs the balance, but he is not one of your gun bowlers who would give you four overs. The fact is that he has not claimed that many wickets. He is a phenomenal package, who can even bat at No. 4, bowl a few overs and is an excellent fielder.

"We cannot find a package like him, but it would be wrong to say that India are missing Jadeja the bowler.”

In 64 T20Is, Jadeja has claimed 51 scalps at an average of 28.49 and an economy rate of 7.04.

“There is no other bowler like him in the world” - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah’s unavailability

During the discussion, Chopra admitted that India are missing lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah big time, considering he is the team’s best bowler across all formats.

Speaking about the 28-year-old, who is nursing a back injury, he said:

“Bumrah is one of the best across formats. His absence is such a big hole, it cannot be filled. There is no other bowler like him in the world.”

On Harshal Patel, who was also ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury, the former India opener added:

“Harshal Patel is a good bowler, who has done well for India. However, he has not played enough games for anyone to give a verdict on how his absence is affecting India. He is not the answer to all your problems.”

Discussing India’s ideal pace-bowling combination, Chopra stated that it would include Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal. He elaborated:

“If we bring Bumrah into the equation (considering he is fit), he and Bhuvi can bowl in the powerplay, with Harshal chipping in with one over. He (Harshal) can then return for three overs at the death. That is the kind of combination India can look at.”

Bhuvneshwar has had a mixed run in the Asia Cup so far. He conceded 40 runs, including 19 in his last over, the penultimate one of the match against Pakistan.

