IND vs PAK 2022: “India made a mistake while picking their Asia Cup squad” - Mohammad Kaif reckons selection blunder hurting team’s campaign

Former batter Mohammad Kaif has opined that Indian selectors made a mistake by not picking an extra fast bowler in the Asia Cup 2022 squad. According to him, having an experienced pacer like Mohammad Shami in the team would have come in handy.

Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, Team India picked only three frontline pacers in the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the fourth option. The selectors left out Shami and instead backed youngsters in Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan to support the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Avesh conceded over 50 runs against Hong Kong and was ruled out of the Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4) due to illness. Arshdeep (1/27) did a reasonable job with the ball against Pakistan, but put down a crucial catch of Asif Ali at a critical juncture in the close match.

Sharing his thoughts on India’s defeat, Kaif stated that the lack of pace bowling options is hurting their Asia Cup 2022 campaign. He told Sportskeeda:

“India made a mistake while picking their Asia Cup squad by not picking an extra fast bowler. Arshdeep is new and is playing a high-pressure tournament for the first time, where Pakistan and Sri Lanka are competing. He has played in West Indies, England and Ireland, but this tournament is a high-pressure one.

"He has the ability and talent, but not experience. He will learn as he plays more and more matches. This is why I feel India needed an extra fast bowler in their camp. Mohammad Shami could have been picked,” Kaif added.

Shami has not played a T20I for India since the World Cup in the UAE last year. However, he was a key member of the Gujarat Titans (GT) outfit that lifted the IPL 2022 title. The 32-year-old picked up 20 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of 8.

“You are never going to play four spinners in Dubai” - Mohammad Kaif on India’s squad selection

Kaif also questioned the logic of picking four spinners in the Asia Cup squad instead of an extra pacer. He pointed out that too many spinners are not needed in the UAE, where there is some help for the pacers. The former batter said:

“Instead of an extra fast bowler, they picked four spinners. You are never going to play four spinners in Dubai, where the ball swings a bit. Avesh is not in good form. Both Avesh and Arshdeep are young. All the pacers have been played in the tournament - three fast bowlers plus Hardik Pandya. There is no one left on the bench, everyone has been tried.”

BCCI @BCCI



Pakistan win by 5 wickets.



Up next,



Scorecard - #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 That's that from another close game against Pakistan.Pakistan win by 5 wickets.Up next, #TeamIndia play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… That's that from another close game against Pakistan.Pakistan win by 5 wickets.Up next, #TeamIndia play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/Ou1n4rJxHu

India picked three frontline spinners in Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in their original Asia Cup squad, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spin option. After Jadeja was ruled out due to injury, Axar Patel replaced him in the 15-member squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert