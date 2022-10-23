IND vs PAK 2022 Commentators List: From Isa Guha to Gautam Gambhir, full list of English and Hindi commentators for India vs Pakistan match

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will start at 1:30 PM IST in Melbourne on Sunday (October 22). It is the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round's Group 2. Both teams will be keen to start the competition on a winning note.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan will be in action during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Many fans felt that rain would play a spoilsport in this T20 World Cup 2022 match. However, the weather has improved significantly in Melbourne, and it looks like the cricket universe will get a full 20-over match between India and Pakistan today.

To make the match even more special, the International Cricket Council has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the global feed. Here is the full list of English commentators for the match between India and Pakistan.

English - Ravi Shastri, Ian Smith, Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clarke, Bazid Khan and Isa Guha.

Who are the Hindi commentators for India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2022?

Harbhajan Singh is one of the Hindi commentators for today's match (Image: Getty)

The Hindi commentary panel of Star Sports features sports presenter Jatin Sapru and seven former Indian cricketers. T20 World Cup 2007 winners Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan are among those seven names. Here is the complete list of Hindi commentators:

Hindi - Jatin Sapru, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Deep Dasgupta, Sanjay Bangar and Ajit Agarkar.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in today's big game. Fans in India can watch the match live in English commentary on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, fans can tune in to Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

