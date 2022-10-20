IND vs PAK 2022: "For 3-4 overs, is Karthik or Rishabh better?" - Indian cricket legend voices opinion on Rishabh Pant's spot in India's XI

Former legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar has provided his opinion on Team India's selection conundrum between wicketkeepers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Karthik has made the most of the limited opportunities that he has received as a finisher, and it has pushed Pant out of India's playing XI. The former even played in the team's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game against Australia.

However, Gavaskar feels the Men in Blue might feel the need to play a left-hander against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday (October 23). He opined that it could come down to who could play a better cameo between Karthik and Pant since the team's top four are in fine form.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Gavaskar had to say about Pant's chances of making it to India's XI for the match against Pakistan:

"They would certainly want a left-hander in the middle, but looking at the top four, who are in such good form, you sometimes say to yourself, ‘How many overs Rishabh Pant is going to get in? Is he going to get three or four overs? And for three or four overs, is Karthik or Rishabh better?’

"So, these are all the situations they will look at and they’ll take a call on this."

Rishabh Pant can bat at No. 6, Dinesh Karthik at No. 7: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels a situation where India might play both Pant and Karthik in their playing XI could arise. The Men in Blue seem to be keen on playing five bowlers with Hardik Pandya as an all-round option.

However, the Indian legend opined that if India back themselves with five bowlers including Pandya, they could find spots for both Pant and Karthik.

On this, he stated:

"It’s just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Pant) may not be able to find a place.

"But if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers. So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see."

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

