IND vs PAK 2022: "I find India's team selection very confusing" - Shoaib Akhtar on the Men in Blue consistently altering their playing XI 

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is unable to understand the thinking behind Team India's selection process.

The Men in Blue have made changes in each of their three Asia Cup 2022 matches so far and their pursuit of finding their ideal playing XI continues.

Rohit Sharma's side has been hit with a slew of injuries as of late. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were ruled out ahead of the tournament itself and they now have a couple of new concerns in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan.

Constant injury concerns have not helped India's case in the ongoing tournament.

Scorecard - #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 That's that from another close game against Pakistan.Pakistan win by 5 wickets.Up next, #TeamIndia play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… That's that from another close game against Pakistan.Pakistan win by 5 wickets.Up next, #TeamIndia play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/Ou1n4rJxHu

Noting that India are far from deciding on their ideal playing XI, Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel:

"I had already told everybody that Pakistan will be making a very strong comeback. First of all, India have to decide on their playing XI. What is the future? Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi? At least find your playing XI first. I find India's team selection very confusing. I can't understand why it has to be that way."

Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury requires surgery which has ruled him out of the Asia Cup and effectively the T20 World Cup as well. Avesh Khan had to sit out the Super 4s encounter against Pakistan due to illness, but he is expected to be available for selection as the tournament progresses. Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda were named as replacements in the playing XI for the injured duo.

"I don't understand which style of cricket India wants to play" - Shoaib Akhtar

Team India are driven to embrace a more positive brand of cricket under the regime of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. The change in approach has brought results as well, with the Men in Blue losing only five T20Is since the culmination of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Scorecard - #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Innings Break!54-run partnership from the openers and a well made 60 from Virat Kohli propels #TeamIndia to a total of 181/7 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… Innings Break!54-run partnership from the openers and a well made 60 from Virat Kohli propels #TeamIndia to a total of 181/7 on the board. Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/0gyWwHHIv1

However, Shoaib Akhtar still fails to understand the mode with which the Indian batters are playing. Accusing the Indian batters of trying to score big right from the word go, Akhtar said:

"I don't understand which style of cricket India wants to play. Everyone who comes in just starts hitting blindly, but they have to understand that someone has to anchor the innings. KL Rahul might have to play that role like Rizwan did for Pakistan."

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took on the Pakistan bowlers in the powerplay to yield a brisk 54-run stand for the opening wicket. The eight-time Asia Cup winners lost the plot after none of the batters barring Virat Kohli converted their starts.

The constant loss of wickets in the middle overs meant that India could only post 181-7 in the first innings, despite being 91-2 after nine overs.

Do India still have to polish their template when it comes to the shortest format? Let us know what you think.

