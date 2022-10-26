IND vs PAK 2022: "I really think some spirit went inside him that day" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Virat Kohli's batting exploits 

Reacting to Virat Kohli's sensational knock against Pakistan in India's opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022, Ravichandran Ashwin said that it seemed as if the star batsman was possessed.

He pointed out how Kohli upped the ante towards the backend of the innings, taking the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners. Ashwin even compared the star batter's way of changing gears to the Rajinikanth-starrer Indian movie 'Chandramukhi'.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the off-spinner said:

"I really think some spirit went inside him that day. What a knock! Leave alone the shots he played, after 45 balls, we saw the transformation from Ganga to Chandramukhi. Just like how Jyothika became Chandramukhi and asked Prabhu, 'won't you leave me?'"

Kohli played the anchor's role to perfection after India lost early wickets while chasing a tricky total of 160. The right-handed batter stitched together a crucial 113-run partnership to give the Men in Blue a glimmer of hope.

The seasoned campaigner attacked at the right time, ultimately helping India clinch victory in a last-ball thriller over their arch-rivals.

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals what was going through his mind during the run chase

Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted how India were in deep trouble when they lost four wickets within the first 10 overs. He mentioned that while sitting in the dressing room, he knew that the side could only chase the total if Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya scored 60 runs each.

The 36-year-old also added that he was confident of contributing with the bat, if needed. Coming to bat when India needed two runs off the final ball, the lower-order batter showed calmness which ensured India finished up on the winning side.

"From 45 for 4, I thought the only way to win the game was if Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya scored 60 runs each. If the situation came, I could do my bit with the bat and take the team through. This was my thought in that situation."

While Kohli remained unbeaten on 82, Pandya also chipped in with a gutsy knock under pressure, scoring 40 runs off 37 deliveries. Ashwin, on the other hand, showed stellar composure in the last over, hitting a lofted off drive to seal the game.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes