IND vs PAK 2022: “They only live to troll us, have no other job” - Mohammad Shami lashes out at trolls for abusing Arshdeep Singh

Senior Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has spoken out in support of Arshdeep Singh after the latter was subjected to brutal trolling and abuse following Team India’s loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday (September 4).

India went down to Pakistan by five wickets in their first Super 4 match in Dubai. Arshdeep dropped a simple catch of Asif Ali in the 18th over of Pakistan’s innings. It made a huge difference as the batter smashed two fours and a six to push him team towards victory.

After India’s last-over defeat, vicious trolls launched a personal attack on young Arshdeep over the dropped catch. Shami, who experienced similar social media abuse following India's loss to their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup last year, backed the 23-year-old. In an interview with Times Now, he lashed out at trolls and said:

"They only live to troll us, have no other job. When we perform well they don’t say you took a good catch but will troll us?

“Agar dam hai toh real accounts se aaye na, fake account se toh koi bhi msg kar sakta hai (If you have the audacity, then comes from real accounts; anyone can message from fake accounts,)” he added.

Asserting that the country stood by him even when he was being abused online, Shami urged Arshdeep not to let the needless criticism affect him. He said:

"I’ve faced this and it doesn’t affect me because my country stands up for me. I’ll only say to Arshdeep, don’t let this hamper you because your talent is immense.”

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of ourboys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳

Shami, who is not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, came under fire from trolls after the Men in Blue were hammered by 10 wickets by Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Notably, Arshdeep and Shami played together for the IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) from 2019 to 2021.

“Anyone can commit mistakes under pressure” - Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli also backed Arshdeep over the dropped catch in Sunday’s match, stating that anyone can make mistakes under pressure. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he commented:

“Anyone can commit mistakes under pressure. It was a big game, and the situation was a bit tight.”

Speaking from his own experience, he added:

“I remember when I was playing my first Champions Trophy game against Pakistan, and I played a very poor shot off Shahid Afridi’s bowling. I kept looking at the ceiling till 5 in the morning. I was up all night and couldn’t sleep. I thought it would be the end of my career and never get another chance.”

Kohli asserted that players can always learn from mistakes and get better. He said:

“That’s a natural feeling. But there are senior players around you. We’ll come together again for the next game. So, it’s all about learning in a good environment and when a similar situation arrives again, you look forward to it and be ready.”

Kohli top-scored for India with a 44-ball 60 against Pakistan. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 game in Dubai on Tuesday.

