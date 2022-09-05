IND vs PAK 2022: "Rishabh Pant played a bad shot" - Sanjay Bangar criticizes youngster's mode of dismissal

Sanjay Bangar has criticized Rishabh Pant for playing a premeditated shot that led to his dismissal in India's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

Pant scored 14 runs off 12 deliveries and was dismissed while trying to reverse-sweep Shadab Khan in Sunday's (September 4) game in Dubai. The Men in Blue were restricted to a score of 181/7 post his dismissal and went on to lose the match by five wickets.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about India losing a couple of quick wickets in the middle overs. He said the following about Pant's dismissal:

"Rishabh Pant played a bad shot because he had spent a bit of time and played a few balls. He played a premeditated shot, thinking the ball would come in a particular line and not after seeing the ball."

Bangar pointed out that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was also not too pleased with the wicketkeeper-batter's shot selection. The former India batting coach observed:

"Rohit Sharma spoke to him as well. Rohit Sharma was telling him that his chances would have been better if he had hit straight and asked him why he played across the line and chose the wrong shot."

Pant's dismissal reduced India to 126/4 in the 14th over. With Hardik Pandya also getting dismissed in the next over, Virat Kohli and Deepak Hooda were forced to play a little conservatively, considering they were the last recognized pair with more than five overs remaining in the Indian innings.

"He couldn't read the spin" - Irfan Pathan on Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Rishabh Pant is competing with Dinesh Karthik for a spot in India's first XI.

Irfan Pathan feels Pant's failure to read Shadab led to his dismissal. He explained:

"I felt he couldn't read the spin. The previous delivery was a googly, he tried to play a big shot and it got the outside edge. So he didn't read it from the hand. The second ball on which he got out, he had pre-decided (to play that shot)."

Pathan concurred with Bangar that Pant should have tried to hit the leg-spinner straight down the ground. The former India all-rounder said:

"It was such a good pitch. Rishabh Pant could have hit straight but because he was unable to read him from the hand, he went square off the wicket. He should have trusted the pitch and himself, it would have definitely been a better option."

Anurag 🇮🇳 ™ @RightGaps



MYTH

Pant is a Hard hitter

REALITY

Pant has SR 126

MYTH

Pant is left hander

REALITY

Pant vs left armers in T20Is

S/R 109

Avg. 13



Also he got out yesterday trying to play a Right hander's shot.



2022 #INDvsPAK Myths vs Reality of playing Rishabh Pant in T20isMYTHPant is a Hard hitterREALITYPant has SR 126MYTHPant is left handerREALITYPant vs left armers in T20IsS/R 109Avg. 13Also he got out yesterday trying to play a Right hander's shot. #AsiaCup 2022 #AsiaCup Myths vs Reality of playing Rishabh Pant in T20isMYTHPant is a Hard hitterREALITYPant has SR 126MYTHPant is left handerREALITYPant vs left armers in T20IsS/R 109Avg. 13Also he got out yesterday trying to play a Right hander's shot.#AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK https://t.co/ses11SneNl

Pant charged down the track and tried to hit Shadab towards the sightscreen, only to get a four through an outside edge to third man. He played a reverse sweep from outside the leg stump on the next delivery but hit it straight to Asif Ali at backward point.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rishabh Pant be part of India's XI for their next game against Sri Lanka? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna