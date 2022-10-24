The Indian Army celebrated Team India’s victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on the eve of Diwali. Virat Kohli played one of his best T20 knocks for the Men in Blue. The Chase Master kept his nerves as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Chasing 160, India's top-order failed horribly, but Kohli rose to the occasion. He smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries as Rohit Sharma and Co. won a last-ball thriller by four wickets.

Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a vital knock of 37-ball 40. The duo shared a century partnership to recover India from 31/4.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh removed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply to put joy on the faces of Indian fans.

The left-arm seamer and Hardik Pandya (three wickets each) dominated the Pakistan batting unit. However, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed’s fifties helped Babar Azam and Co. put on a fighting total of 159/8 against India.

In a viral video, the Indian soldiers could be seen playing drums and dancing their hearts out to cherish the special moment.

Watch the clip below:

With the victory, the Men in Blue also avenged the losses against Pakistan they suffered in the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“Mental strength like MS Dhoni”- Ajay Jadeja on Virat Kohli’s epic run chase

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja praised Virat Kohli’s mental strength as he pulled off an epic run chase against Pakistan.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

“We used to talk about mental strength like MS Dhoni. He used to leave a lot of runs for the end overs and when he failed, others failed to do it. That was a period, but Kohli kept his belief and came back not out.”

Kohli once again excelled in the run chase as he helped India chase down 48 runs off the last three overs.

The former Indian captain smacked three boundaries off Shaheen Afridi in the 18th over. He also hit back-to-back sixes against Haris Rauf in the penultimate over to put the pressure back on Pakistan. In the final over, Kohli hit six off a no-ball against Mohammad Nawaz to put India on top.

Speaking to Star Sports, he explained his tactics with Hardik Pandya during the end overs.

“When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic.”

With two runs required off the last ball, Ashwin kept his nerves. He forced Nawaz to make an error with his presence of mind and then took a single to finish the game for the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be in action against the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday (October 27).

