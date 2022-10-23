India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul once again failed to deliver for India against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

The duo departed for identical figures of four runs while chasing 160 against the Men in Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

While Naseem Shah bowled Rahul, Rohit was caught out at slip by Iftikhar Ahmed to leave the Men in Blue in a spot of bother at 10/2 in 3.2 overs.

It was not the first time Rahul and Rohit were dismissed cheaply against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match. The duo had earlier scored three runs and a duck in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Fans on Twitter were quite angry at the Indian openers' performances in the high-voltage match.

Here are some of the reactions:

विकी @Vishal_Inge Why do you always go out similarly? @klrahul dude pls take some break from international cricket and work on your shot selection. Aggression hona Bhai... Why do you always go out similarly? @klrahul dude pls take some break from international cricket and work on your shot selection. Aggression hona Bhai...

Han Kalashnikov Solo 🦉⚡️✨🐥🕊 @paavamdoctor



Never felt like a team player ! Anyone has any other opinion?



#KLRahul #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK KL Rahul is the biggest choker ! FADE IN WHEN INDIA NEEDS HIM. And Statpad against the big teams.Never felt like a team player ! Anyone has any other opinion? KL Rahul is the biggest choker ! FADE IN WHEN INDIA NEEDS HIM. And Statpad against the big teams. Never felt like a team player ! Anyone has any other opinion?#KLRahul #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK

mb for life @mb_fan_dhfm

Trend it #KLRahul𓃵 Never underestimate the ability of kl rahul who always chokes in the important matches but still team management backs himTrend it #dropklrahul Never underestimate the ability of kl rahul who always chokes in the important matches but still team management backs him Trend it #dropklrahul #KLRahul𓃵

Jingle Man @sahmedzawar KL Rahul 4 off 8

Rohit Sharma 4 off 7



Very slow openers, tuk tuk. Don't know how to play modern T20. Should be dropped. KL Rahul 4 off 8Rohit Sharma 4 off 7Very slow openers, tuk tuk. Don't know how to play modern T20. Should be dropped.

Sheetal Shetty @SShettycool @ImRo45 looked so tense the whole time and had given up before he walked in, he looked so scared !! @ImRo45 looked so tense the whole time and had given up before he walked in, he looked so scared !!

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey There was a time when India had openers who looked confident against every bowling line up in the world. There was a time when India had openers who looked confident against every bowling line up in the world. https://t.co/5lweC3xjEC

Cricktic @CapsNClaps

#PakVsInd

#T20WorldCup2022 No swing, No seam, Bowler not 100% fit but kl rahul and rohit sharma will play like cowards as always... No swing, No seam, Bowler not 100% fit but kl rahul and rohit sharma will play like cowards as always... #PakVsInd #T20WorldCup2022

𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐀𝐉 𝐆𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐀 @MrPankaj0605

Le Rahul and Rohit

Our openers against PakistanLe Rahul and Rohit Our openers against Pakistan Le Rahul and Rohit 💔 https://t.co/xXjUYeyCbH

Desi Garfield @dehatigarfield



Indian Openers -:

#indvspak Rahul Dravid -: Who will Score Runs today while Chasing 160Indian Openers -: Rahul Dravid -: Who will Score Runs today while Chasing 160Indian Openers -:#indvspak https://t.co/56OPtWMcOw

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's half-centuries guide Pakistan to 159/8 against Rohit Sharma and Co.

Pakistan batters Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed stepped in for Pakistan in the Super 12 clash against India after they struggled at 15/2 as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan departed cheaply.

While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar contributed 51 off 34 deliveries. Shaheen Afridi also chipped in with a cameo of 16 off eight balls to take Pakistan to a fighting total.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya shone with the ball for Team India as they picked up three wickets each against the Men in Green. Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took one wicket each.

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be keen to beat Pakistan and avenge the previous losses they suffered at the 2022 Asia Cup (Super 4 stage) and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

A win would boost the Men in Blue’s confidence in their bid to win the tournament after a 15-year gap. They are also chasing their first ICC trophy in nine years after winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Rohit Sharma-led India to reach the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup even if they lose to Pakistan.

Speaking to India Today, he said:

“Even if India win four of the matches of the five they are playing in Super 12, so even if they lose one match to Pakistan or South Africa, then they still qualify.”

He added:

“Playing Netherlands and Zimbabwe give them a much better opportunity than say West Indies or Sri Lanka.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. are placed alongside Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Zimbabwe in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup. India will next play the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).

