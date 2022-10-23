India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul once again failed to deliver for India against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
The duo departed for identical figures of four runs while chasing 160 against the Men in Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).
While Naseem Shah bowled Rahul, Rohit was caught out at slip by Iftikhar Ahmed to leave the Men in Blue in a spot of bother at 10/2 in 3.2 overs.
It was not the first time Rahul and Rohit were dismissed cheaply against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match. The duo had earlier scored three runs and a duck in the 2021 edition of the tournament.
Fans on Twitter were quite angry at the Indian openers' performances in the high-voltage match.
Here are some of the reactions:
Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's half-centuries guide Pakistan to 159/8 against Rohit Sharma and Co.
Pakistan batters Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed stepped in for Pakistan in the Super 12 clash against India after they struggled at 15/2 as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan departed cheaply.
While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar contributed 51 off 34 deliveries. Shaheen Afridi also chipped in with a cameo of 16 off eight balls to take Pakistan to a fighting total.
Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya shone with the ball for Team India as they picked up three wickets each against the Men in Green. Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took one wicket each.
The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be keen to beat Pakistan and avenge the previous losses they suffered at the 2022 Asia Cup (Super 4 stage) and the 2021 T20 World Cup.
A win would boost the Men in Blue’s confidence in their bid to win the tournament after a 15-year gap. They are also chasing their first ICC trophy in nine years after winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Rohit Sharma-led India to reach the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup even if they lose to Pakistan.
Speaking to India Today, he said:
“Even if India win four of the matches of the five they are playing in Super 12, so even if they lose one match to Pakistan or South Africa, then they still qualify.”
He added:
“Playing Netherlands and Zimbabwe give them a much better opportunity than say West Indies or Sri Lanka.”
Rohit Sharma and Co. are placed alongside Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Zimbabwe in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup. India will next play the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads