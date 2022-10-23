Indian captain Rohit Sharma got very emotional during the national anthem ahead of the blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

The star cricketer is leading the Men in Blue in a World Cup for the first time in his international career. He will look to help India lift the T20 World Cup trophy once again after a 15-year gap.

In a viral video on Twitter, Rohit could be seen closing his eyes during the national anthem to sink into the unique feeling of leading his country at a World Cup.

The Indian skipper also made a terrific start to the showpiece T20 event, winning the toss against Pakistan. He opted to bowl first against Babar Azam and Co. in the Super 12 clash.

Speaking to Star Sports at the toss, Rohit Sharma said:

“We are going to field first. It looks like a good pitch. It's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. I think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane."

He added:

"Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this. Hopefully, we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.”

Rohit will look to beat the Men in Green and avenge India’s defeats suffered in the 2022 Asia Cup (Super 4 stage) and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Toss Update & Team News from MCG



has won the toss & #INDvPAK



Follow the match



Here's our Playing XI Toss Update & Team News from MCG has won the toss & have elected to bowl against Pakistan. Follow the match Here's our Playing XI

Rohit Sharma eager to end India’s nine-year drought of winning the ICC trophy

Rohit Sharma is keen to end India’s nine-year drought of winning an ICC trophy. Thus, he will be eager to lift the trophy in Australia. It is worth mentioning that the Men in Blue last lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the T20 World Cup, Rohit said:

“Nine years we have not won the ICC trophy and things like that. Of course, it’s there in the back of our players’ mind”

Rohit can become India’s third captain after MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev to win a World Cup in any format.

As a captain, he needs seven victories (42) to become India’s most successful skipper in T20Is. Dhoni has won 41 matches in the shortest format.

India are placed alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.

