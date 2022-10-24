Ace tennis star Sania Mirza has shared a hilarious video on social media after India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

Sharing a video on social media, she showed her family’s reactions at different stages of the match during the nerve-wreaking encounter.

Sania also expressed her delight at witnessing another Virat Kohli masterclass as India came out on top after the game entered the last over.

Chasing 160, Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls after the top order failed horribly against the Men in Green. The Delhi batter snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with 48 required off the final three overs.

Earlier, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failed to put on a show with the bat, but Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed’s half-centuries helped Pakistan reach a fighting total of 159/8 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were the pick of the bowlers for India and settled for three wickets each.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza captioned:

“Tag your match crew!!! Different stages of the match today.”

Sania is a big supporter of the Men in Blue, despite marrying former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, Malik also shared a special post for Kohli after witnessing one of the best innings in an Indo-Pak clash in the T20 World Cup.

He wrote on Twitter:

“What a Game of cricket we've just witnessed & this guy Virat Kohli is absolutely a Beast!! You can not compare his class to any other player in the world in white ball cricket. He can anchor, he rotates the strike, he can hit sixes and he knows how to finish the Game!”

Sania Mirza drops heart emoji on Anushka Sharma’s emotional post for Virat Kohli

Sania Mirza also congratulated Anushka Sharma as her husband played a match-winning knock. She dropped a heart emoji on the actress’ heartfelt post on Instagram that read:

“You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought so much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!...”

Anushka added:

“So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious and you, my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever through thick and thin.”

Since shared on Instagram, the post has already garnered over 4 million likes.

The Men in Blue will next take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27).

The Indian team management might look to rest their senior players against minnows ahead of the next big game against South Africa in Perth on October 30.

