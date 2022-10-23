Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was mesmerized by Virat Kohli’s brilliant stroke-making during his match-winning knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

The veteran was left in awe as Kohli hit Pakistan’s in-form pacer Haris Rauf over the head for a six in the penultimate over to put the pressure back on the Men in Green.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“His two sixes against Haris Rauf helped India make a comeback. One of his sixes was excellent as he hit the back of a length delivery over the bowler’s head for a maximum. It was an unbelievable shot.”

He added:

“You cannot praise Virat Kohli enough. Who had thought that he would make such a comeback? He is back. If anyone could have won, it was King Kohli and he looked like his vintage self.”

Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, including four sixes and six fours. He also shared a crucial century partnership with Hardik Pandya 40 (37) for the fifth wicket.

“He [Virat Kohli] might have finished the match with an over to spare” - Virender Sehwag

Sehwag also felt that Hardik Pandya should have given more strikes to Virat Kohli because the Delhi batter could have finished the match with an over to spare.

He thinks Hardik should have played an anchor role by taking singles as the former Indian captain looked to be in prime form.

“With Kohli in that form, Hardik Pandya should have given him more balls. He might have finished the match with an over to spare.”

The former swashbuckling opener was in awe of Kohli’s sixes against Rauf. He also labeled it the turning point of the match.

He said:

“There was not a single shot from Kohli that was not a cricketing shot. The most challenging shot is to hit the back of a length delivery for a six-over the bowler's head. It might be the most difficult shot [to play against pacers] and very few players can do that.”

He continued:

“He also pulled a delivery for a six [against Haris Rauf]. I think it led to a comeback. That six finished the match for Pakistan, but it was a nail-biter, unlike previous one-sided games.”

Kohli explained how he planned the run chase during the end overs, as India required 31 runs off their last 12 deliveries.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

“Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on the Netherlands in their next game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27).

