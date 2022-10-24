Subramaniam Badrinath has shared a hilarious video on social media after Virat Kohli took on Haris Rauf in the Indo-Pak clash in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

The former Indian cricketer imitated their rivalry with his wife in a viral clip, which will leave you in splits.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli scored only four runs off the first six balls he faced against Rauf.

The Delhi batter saved his best for the pacer’s final two balls and smashed him for back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over. It reduced the Men in Blue's equation to 16 runs off six deliveries.

Sharing the funny video on Instagram, Badrinath wrote:

“Haris Rauf vs Virat Kohli ft. Mr and Mrs. Badri.”

On Sunday, Kohli explained that he wanted to create panic on the field by dominating their best bowler.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, the former Indian captain said:

“Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic.”

“Most difficult shot and very few players can do that” – Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli’s sixer against Haris Rauf

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was mighty impressed by one of Virat Kohli’s sixes in the penultimate over. He called it the most difficult shot to hit back of a length delivery for a six over the bowler’s head.

Chasing 160, Kohli smashed 82* off 53 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries. The right-handed batter also shared a crucial century partnership with Hardik Pandya 40(37), to help recover the Men in Blue from 31/4. He stayed there till the end to ensure India ended up on the winning side in a last-ball thriller.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

“The most challenging shot is to hit the back of a length delivery for a six-over the bowler's head. It might be the most difficult shot [to play against pacers] and very few players can do that.”

Sehwag also labelled Kohli's second six against Rauf as the match's turning point, which took the momentum away from the opposition.

He said:

“He also pulled a delivery for a six [against Haris Rauf]. I think it led to a comeback. That six finished the match for Pakistan.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. might be tempted to rest Kohli for their next game against the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).

