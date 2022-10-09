IND vs SA 2022, 2nd ODI: Siraj three-fer restricts South Africa to 278/7 after Markram, Hendricks fifties

Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76) and Aiden Markram (79 off 89) starred for South Africa with the bat in the second ODI against India in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. However, Mohammed Siraj (3/38) came up with a brilliant spell to restrict the Proteas to 278/7.

Batting first after winning the toss, the visitors were 221 for five after 40 overs. But they only managed 57 runs in the last 10 overs for the loss of two wickets.

South Africa’s innings got off to a poor start as Siraj cleaned up Quinton de Kock for five. The Proteas opener, as he has so often done in his career, dragged a wide outside-off delivery back onto the stumps without moving his feet too much.

Janneman Malan looked good for his 25 before becoming Shahbaz Ahmed’s first ODI victim. The left-arm spinner beat the right-handed batter’s defense and struck him on the back pad. The umpire was unmoved but was forced to change his decision after India took the DRS.

Hendricks, finally getting a game in place of Temba Bavuma, and Markram, lifted the Proteas with a third-wicket stand of 129. Both batters controlled proceedings nicely as South Africa reached 100 in 21 overs. Hendricks marked his comeback to the playing XI with a 58-ball fifty, punching Ahmed towards sweeper cover for a single.

Immediately after reaching his half-century, Hendricks launched Kuldeep Yadav for a six over wide long-on. Batting on 49, Markram was adjudged caught behind off Avesh Khan, but the batter overturned the decision as UltraEdge showed no spike. He too reached his fifty with a single off the next ball.

A few overs later, he pulled off-spinner Washington Sundar for a maximum over deep-backward square leg.

South Africa lose momentum after Hendricks dismissal

The excellent third-wicket stand ended when Hendricks miscued a pull off Siraj and was caught at deep square leg. Last match's hero Heinrich Klaasen looked dangerous once again. He eased his way to 30, but could not carry on. The South African batter was caught off the leading edge as tried to play an inside-out stroke off Kuldeep.

Team India’s fightback continued as Sundar dismissed the well-set Markram in the 39th over. Markram tried to smack the off-spinner through extra cover, but ended up getting caught. David Miller hit a few impressive boundaries, but Shardul Thakur dismissed Wayne Parnell (16) at the other end. He foxed the left-hander with a slower ball and had him caught at long off.

Miller (35* off 34) too struggled for momentum at the death before smacking Thakur for consecutive boundaries off the last two balls of the penultimate over. Siraj bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only three runs while also cleaning up Keshav Maharaj (five).

