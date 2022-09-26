IND vs SA 2022: “Weather is not within the control of anyone”- Assam Cricket Association rain-ready for Guwahati T20I

Ahead of the IND vs SA 2022, the Assam Cricket Association is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). They are ensuring all arrangements are in place to minimize time loss in case of a rain delay.

The ACA learned a lesson after the last T20I between India and Sri Lanka was washed out at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in January 2020.

They have imported extremely lightweight covers from the US to prevent water and moisture from entering the pitch.

Speaking about the IND vs SA 2022 preparations, ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI:

“Guwahati had experienced unprecedented rainfall in the middle of winter, and that is why the match in 2020 had to be eventually called off. The weather forecast for October 2 is clear, but the weather is not within the control of anyone.”

He added:

“We have all the arrangements in place in case there is rain on October 2. Imported covers ensure water and moisture do not seep into the pitch.”

IND vs SA 2022: First batch of online tickets sold out for Guwahati T20I

A full-capacity crowd is expected to watch India vs South Africa's second T20I match in Guwahati on Sunday.

The stadium can hold 39,000 people, including complimentary passes. Saikia said:

“The first batch of online tickets has been sold out and we will open another batch on September 26.”

The international venue has been handed over to the BCCI's chief curator and its staff to prepare the pitch for the T20I, which will act as one of the warm-up games for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The stadium has so far hosted a lone T20I between India and Australia, where the visitors won by eight wickets, in October 2017.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to change the stats in favor of India in their bid to register another T20I series win at home.

The Men in Blue defeated T20 world champions Australia in the T20I series 2-1 that concluded on Sunday (September 25).

The opening IND vs SA 2022 T20I will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested for the T20Is. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh will return to action after being rested for the series against Australia.

India squad for IND vs SA 2022 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

