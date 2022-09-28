IND vs SA 2022: "Arshdeep's ended the game in one over"- Fans erupt as Arshdeep Singh blows South Africa away

A sensational opening spell from the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar helped India restrict the mighty Proteas to just 106/8 in their 20 overs on Wednesday (September 28) at Thiruvananthapuram.

Arshdeep and Chahar showed incredible control with the swing that was on offer and the Proteas fell like a pack of cards. They lost their first five wickets with just nine runs on the board.

The likes of Wayne Parnell (24) and Keshav Maharaj (41) added some crucial runs towards the end to take South Africa past the 100-run mark. But the Men in Blue will still be incredibly happy with their bowling effort.

Arshdeep Singh, in particular, was being looked at as a death-over specialist. However, the swing that he was able to generate pleasantly surprised many fans. Here are some of their reactions:

best girl @awkdipti Our loss if Arshdeep doesn’t start in australia lol Our loss if Arshdeep doesn’t start in australia lol

Rahat @WhatttADragg This is how I sleep knowing that Arshdeep plays for my favourite ipl team and for my country🥹 This is how I sleep knowing that Arshdeep plays for my favourite ipl team and for my country🥹❤️ https://t.co/0jt08I8L4o

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen . Picking up wickets at will, diving around and taking catches. Literally everywhere! Arshdeep Singh on. Picking up wickets at will, diving around and taking catches. Literally everywhere! #INDvSA Arshdeep Singh on 🔥🔥. Picking up wickets at will, diving around and taking catches. Literally everywhere! #INDvSA

Sarah Waris @swaris16 How is there still a debate over Harshal or Arshdeep, I don't know. How is there still a debate over Harshal or Arshdeep, I don't know.

W @extracover_ “Arshdeep is just a death bowler” “Arshdeep is just a death bowler”😂😂😂

Farzan Patel @TheTipsyParsi



#INDvSA Bhuvneshwar watching Deepak and Arshdeep go about their business on this pitch. Bhuvneshwar watching Deepak and Arshdeep go about their business on this pitch.#INDvSA https://t.co/xYj0kZeAbN

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Arshdeep what a gun, has to start every game when fit and available Arshdeep what a gun, has to start every game when fit and available

Vighnesh17 @VighneshMenon Arshdeep Singh is the missing key to this bowling line up Arshdeep Singh is the missing key to this bowling line up

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



This game is done already from the looks of it Banana swing! Sorcery from Arshdeep!This game is done already from the looks of it #INDvSA Banana swing! Sorcery from Arshdeep!This game is done already from the looks of it #INDvSA

KASHISH @crickashish217 Arshdeep's ended this game in one over. This is T20 WC prep, bro. Arshdeep's ended this game in one over. This is T20 WC prep, bro. 😁

Simran Randhawa @Randhawa36_ Arshdeep repeating this in world cup semifinal vs Nz plz god Arshdeep repeating this in world cup semifinal vs Nz plz god🙏😭😭 https://t.co/CpKN8LcpeP

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



#INDvSA Bhuvneshwar Kumar right now watching Arshdeep, Chahar take new ball wickets on this deck: Bhuvneshwar Kumar right now watching Arshdeep, Chahar take new ball wickets on this deck: #INDvSA https://t.co/BOIyC06soq

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Arshdeep Singh doesn't want to bowl in the death-overs without Bumrah. Good. Wait for him. Arshdeep Singh doesn't want to bowl in the death-overs without Bumrah. Good. Wait for him.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns This is why I'll choose Arshdeep over bhuvneshwar Kumar. He can swing the ball, he can bowl in the end as well. This is why I'll choose Arshdeep over bhuvneshwar Kumar. He can swing the ball, he can bowl in the end as well. 🔥🔥🔥

Dr Gill @ikpsgill1 3 wickets, 1 catch

Arshdeep Singh in this match 3 wickets, 1 catch Arshdeep Singh in this match https://t.co/LBiK4mSwmF

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Innings Batted - 91

Ducks - 1*



For 1st time, Miller Scored duck in T20I



Courtesy : Arshdeep Singh



#INDvsSA David Miller in T20IsInnings Batted - 91Ducks - 1*For 1st time, Miller Scored duck in T20ICourtesy : Arshdeep Singh David Miller in T20IsInnings Batted - 91Ducks - 1*For 1st time, Miller Scored duck in T20I Courtesy : Arshdeep Singh 💙#INDvsSA

Manya @CSKian716 Ash anna was brought into the XI to get de Kock, Russouw, Miller out



Ash after Arshdeep's spell: Ash anna was brought into the XI to get de Kock, Russouw, Miller outAsh after Arshdeep's spell: https://t.co/DHYlHJCFKv

Jassa @JasCricket Arshdeep can't bowl with new ball. Srf death overs k liye thodi lenge ise 🤡 Arshdeep can't bowl with new ball. Srf death overs k liye thodi lenge ise 🤡

Team India's problem of plenty has increased with Arshdeep Singh's performance

Captain Rohit Sharma was happy to put the Proteas into bat first. But he wouldn't even have thought that the grass on the pitch and the conditions would help the bowlers to such an extent.

Deepak Chahar showed exactly what he could do, bowling opposition skipper Temba Bavuma through the gate. But then it was the Arshdeep Singh show. The youngster did struggle to find the perfect line for the first two deliveries.

However, once he was bang on the money, he dismissed all the star left-handers in the South African batting. Quinton de Kock chopped one onto his stumps, Riley Rossouw was sucked into a drive, while David Miller simply had no clue about Arshdeep's inswinger. The left-arm seamer ended with figures of 3-32 in his four overs.

Tristan Stubbs became the third Protea batter to get dismissed for a golden duck and it looked like South Africa would struggle to even put 50 runs on the board. However, Parnell and Maharaj have ensured that the bowlers have atleast something to bend their back for.

India will still fancy their chances of winning the game unless there is a drastic batting collapse.

