IND vs SA 2022: "Arshdeep's ended the game in one over"- Fans erupt as Arshdeep Singh blows South Africa away

A sensational opening spell from the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar helped India restrict the mighty Proteas to just 106/8 in their 20 overs on Wednesday (September 28) at Thiruvananthapuram.
Arshdeep and Chahar showed incredible control with the swing that was on offer and the Proteas fell like a pack of cards. They lost their first five wickets with just nine runs on the board.
The likes of Wayne Parnell (24) and Keshav Maharaj (41) added some crucial runs towards the end to take South Africa past the 100-run mark. But the Men in Blue will still be incredibly happy with their bowling effort.
Arshdeep Singh, in particular, was being looked at as a death-over specialist. However, the swing that he was able to generate pleasantly surprised many fans. Here are some of their reactions:
Team India's problem of plenty has increased with Arshdeep Singh's performance
Captain Rohit Sharma was happy to put the Proteas into bat first. But he wouldn't even have thought that the grass on the pitch and the conditions would help the bowlers to such an extent.
Deepak Chahar showed exactly what he could do, bowling opposition skipper Temba Bavuma through the gate. But then it was the Arshdeep Singh show. The youngster did struggle to find the perfect line for the first two deliveries.
However, once he was bang on the money, he dismissed all the star left-handers in the South African batting. Quinton de Kock chopped one onto his stumps, Riley Rossouw was sucked into a drive, while David Miller simply had no clue about Arshdeep's inswinger. The left-arm seamer ended with figures of 3-32 in his four overs.
Tristan Stubbs became the third Protea batter to get dismissed for a golden duck and it looked like South Africa would struggle to even put 50 runs on the board. However, Parnell and Maharaj have ensured that the bowlers have atleast something to bend their back for.
India will still fancy their chances of winning the game unless there is a drastic batting collapse.