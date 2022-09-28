IND vs SA 2022: "Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah should take three or more wickets together" - Aakash Chopra outlines his predictions for first T20I

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah to be among the wickets in the first T20I against South Africa. The all-rounder was recently adjudged the Player of the Series in the recently concluded T20I rubber against Australia, while Bumrah is settling in after coming into the squad after an injury layoff.

The left-arm spinner had a mixed time when South Africa toured India earlier this year. He went for 59 runs in five overs across the first two T20I matches, but returned strongly in the next two games, conceding 47 runs and claiming two wickets.

Bumrah, on the other hand, recorded his most expensive T20I spell during the third match against Australia and will be on the lookout to make amends.

Opining that Axar Patel bowling to the South African left-handed batters would be an interesting match-up, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah should take three or more wickets together. Axar's numbers against left-arm batters are pretty ordinary and South Africa have plenty of names like Rilee Roussow, Quinton de Kock, and David Miller."

Chopra added:

"I also expect Bumrah to have a good game. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will also take over three wickets."

Axar Patel has been slotted into the side as the second spinner, a role which Ravindra Jadeja used to hold until his recent knee injury.

The left-arm spinner took on the responsibility of bowling in the powerplay as well during the T20Is against Australia, which is a welcome additional option for the side.

"Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram will score over 50 runs together" - Aakash Chopra

Reeza Hendricks had a poor tour of India earlier this year after scoring 27 runs in two matches. He struggled against the new ball back then, but now comes on the back of some red hot form under his belt.

The Kimberly-born player has notched seven fifty-plus scores across the last 10 T20 matches.

The Proteas missed the services of Aiden Markram due to COVID-19 last time they toured India. Since then, he has gone onto score heavily in the middle order and climbed up to the second spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters.

Backing the pair to score aplenty in the first T20I, Chopra said:

"Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram will score over 50 runs together. Hendricks has been averaging close to 80-90 over his last few innings and Markram's stock is rising as well, he is batting really well at the moment."

India and South Africa will face off in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28.

