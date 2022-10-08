IND vs SA 2022: Deepak Chahar ruled out of last 2 ODIs - Reports

Pacer Deepak Chahar has reportedly been ruled out of India's ongoing three-ODI series against South Africa due to a twisted ankle. The injury is said to be "not too serious" and he might only need a few days of rest to recover.

Chahar sustained the injury in Lucknow before the first match on Thursday, October 6, with the hosts losing the contest by nine runs. He didn't play as India deployed a three-pronged pace attack comprising Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur, along with two spinners.

A source confirmed the development to PTI, saying:

"Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it's not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable."

The issue has now complicated India's T20 World Cup campaign. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out of the tournament. Chahar is on standby for the marquee event in Australia, but if the pacer's injury issue persists, India will need another backup option.

The source added:

"So it will be team management's call if they would like to risk Deepak as he is in T20 World Cup stand-by list. In any case, if there is requirement there, it would be a priority."

The main squad for the World Cup touched down in Australia on Friday, October 7, with 14 members. Bumrah's replacement hasn't been announced yet.

Mohammed Shami likely to replace Bumrah in India's World Cup squad

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami is the frontrunner to replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad, given the former recovers from COVID-19 in time. The source said in this regard:

"Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining some time next week."

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) emerging star of IPL 2022 Mukesh Chaudhari and Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya have also been included as net bowlers in the World Cup squad and could be promoted if the need arises.

