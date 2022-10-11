IND vs SA 2022: "Dhawan is beyond repair now" - Fans feel India should drop Shikhar Dhawan after horror show in ODI series

Although Shikhar Dhawan has another series win as Indian captain under his belt, he has looked completely out of form with the bat. The southpaw was run out for just 8(14) on his home ground in the third ODI against South Africa and finished the series with just 25 runs from three games.
Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has continued to impress in 2022. Now averaging an astonishing 75.7, he scored a fine 49 in Delhi on Tuesday and looked comfortable even against short-pitched bowling from the South African pacers.
With the ODI World Cup 12 months away, fans on Twitter believe the time has come for Team India to prefer Gill over Shikhar Dhawan in one-day cricket. They were disappointed with Dhawan's lack of intent and how uncomfortable he looked at the crease when the opener is supposed to take advantage of the powerplay.
Here are some of the reactions:
While Shikhar Dhawan failed, India cruised to another 7-wicket win
The target of 99 wasn't really going to challenge the talented Indian batting line-up. The Proteas did dismiss Shikhar Dhawan early, but Shubman Gill continued to play some classy shots at the other end.
Be it his back-foot punch, his pull shot or the orthodox cover drive, Gill showed that he had the complete collection in his repertoire and scored his runs at a fair pace too. He was unfortunately trapped in front on 49, but the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson ensured once again that India got over the line and took the series 2-1.
These two defeats could prove to be costly for South Africa's chances of direct qualification for the ODI World Cup. They will need to beat the Netherlands and England in their remaining ODI Super League games and hope that other results go their way.
India, on the other hand, continue to grow from strength to strength in the ODI format. The only tough decision that the selectors need to make is that of Shikhar Dhawan's future.