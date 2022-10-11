IND vs SA 2022: "Dhawan is beyond repair now" - Fans feel India should drop Shikhar Dhawan after horror show in ODI series

Although Shikhar Dhawan has another series win as Indian captain under his belt, he has looked completely out of form with the bat. The southpaw was run out for just 8(14) on his home ground in the third ODI against South Africa and finished the series with just 25 runs from three games.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has continued to impress in 2022. Now averaging an astonishing 75.7, he scored a fine 49 in Delhi on Tuesday and looked comfortable even against short-pitched bowling from the South African pacers.

With the ODI World Cup 12 months away, fans on Twitter believe the time has come for Team India to prefer Gill over Shikhar Dhawan in one-day cricket. They were disappointed with Dhawan's lack of intent and how uncomfortable he looked at the crease when the opener is supposed to take advantage of the powerplay.

Here are some of the reactions:

TheTreeOfLife @RedRiverCries I don't understand the loyalty Indian cricket fans seem to have towards their players. Dhawan is done. Finito. He goes OUT. Team is bigger than any individual. Always will be.



No. He has done a lot for the country. Experience. What nonsense is this. I don't understand the loyalty Indian cricket fans seem to have towards their players. Dhawan is done. Finito. He goes OUT. Team is bigger than any individual. Always will be.No. He has done a lot for the country. Experience. What nonsense is this.

Prashant @prashant7692 Why is Dhawan looking so finished as a cricketer? No intent of playing at all. #INDvSA Why is Dhawan looking so finished as a cricketer? No intent of playing at all. #INDvSA

Paradox @teenbumbling Dhawan failure and Gill statpadding a 50. Beautiful. Love Dhawan but Gill has to be starting for India in the WC next year. Dhawan failure and Gill statpadding a 50. Beautiful. Love Dhawan but Gill has to be starting for India in the WC next year.

Vinayak 💙 @NextBiIIionairs Shreyas and Sky both are knocking door for first choice playing XI in ODI. Don't think Dhawan deserve to be in XI right now. Shreyas and Sky both are knocking door for first choice playing XI in ODI. Don't think Dhawan deserve to be in XI right now.

Oh.. @BigBrainszzz James McCaghrey @McLovinstatto Dhawan and Gill when playing together this year (ODI's)

Runs: 347/530

RPI: 38.6/58.9

SR: 76.10/107.5

B%: 8.77/13.79

NBSR: 43.0/57.88



Gill has effortlessly outperformed Dhawan this year in ODI's. Dhawan and Gill when playing together this year (ODI's)Runs: 347/530RPI: 38.6/58.9SR: 76.10/107.5B%: 8.77/13.79NBSR: 43.0/57.88Gill has effortlessly outperformed Dhawan this year in ODI's. But but We need to respect Dhawan vro..he is Viv Richard's of icc events twitter.com/McLovinstatto/… But but We need to respect Dhawan vro..he is Viv Richard's of icc events twitter.com/McLovinstatto/…

Ash || RP17 @RP17_VK18

Jitna khele bhut mst khele.

Wese bhi he is famous on ig reels too .

#ShikharDhawan

#INDvSA Dhawan should take rest from cricket now.Jitna khele bhut mst khele.Wese bhi he is famous on ig reels too Dhawan should take rest from cricket now. Jitna khele bhut mst khele.Wese bhi he is famous on ig reels too 😝❤️.#ShikharDhawan #INDvSA

sourav @Purplepatch22 So final innings of Dhawan in India colors ends in disastrous manner. Nevertheless, Thank you Dhawan. Gook luck for the future So final innings of Dhawan in India colors ends in disastrous manner. Nevertheless, Thank you Dhawan. Gook luck for the future

🇮🇳 @_zuck_4

#INDvsSA



Rohit & Virat Gill & Ishan Shikhar Dhawan with :Rohit & Virat Gill & Ishan Shikhar Dhawan with :#INDvsSA Rohit & Virat Gill & Ishan https://t.co/xAXHN1j6zT

gurudattaaa @gurudattaispog Might be the last series of Dhawan:

4(16), 13(20) & 8(14)



Gill should start ahead of him in the 2023 WC.

1)Rohit

2)Gill

3)Kohli

4)Pant

5)KL

This should be the top 5 imo Might be the last series of Dhawan: 4(16), 13(20) & 8(14)Gill should start ahead of him in the 2023 WC.1)Rohit 2)Gill 3)Kohli 4)Pant 5)KLThis should be the top 5 imo

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets Thank you Shikhar Dhawan, we will remember your masterful performances in ICC tournaments and your great opening partnerships with Rohit Sharma Thank you Shikhar Dhawan, we will remember your masterful performances in ICC tournaments and your great opening partnerships with Rohit Sharma

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 Dhawan is beyond repair now Dhawan is beyond repair now

Karan @karannpatelll Most probably Shikhar Dhawan is playing his last match for India. We might never see him again in Indian jersey. Most probably Shikhar Dhawan is playing his last match for India. We might never see him again in Indian jersey.

Ajinkya Dhamdhere @ajinkyasd



While his runs and average in the most recent phase have been OK, the SR has fallen and is second lowest for any phase.



Should he be India's first choice opener?



#INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #ShikharDhawan A look at Shikhar Dhawan's record in 10-match phases in ODIs.While his runs and average in the most recent phase have been OK, the SR has fallen and is second lowest for any phase.Should he be India's first choice opener? A look at Shikhar Dhawan's record in 10-match phases in ODIs.While his runs and average in the most recent phase have been OK, the SR has fallen and is second lowest for any phase.Should he be India's first choice opener?#INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #ShikharDhawan https://t.co/Xf8isJxb7E

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Dhawan: 567 runs @ 40.5, SR: 74.6

Gill: 530 runs @ 75.7, SR: 107.5



#INDvSA ODIs in 2022:Dhawan: 567 runs @ 40.5, SR: 74.6Gill: 530 runs @ 75.7, SR: 107.5 ODIs in 2022:Dhawan: 567 runs @ 40.5, SR: 74.6Gill: 530 runs @ 75.7, SR: 107.5#INDvSA

Udit @udit_buch Dhawan sahab after divorce is a changed player Dhawan sahab after divorce is a changed player 😭

While Shikhar Dhawan failed, India cruised to another 7-wicket win

The target of 99 wasn't really going to challenge the talented Indian batting line-up. The Proteas did dismiss Shikhar Dhawan early, but Shubman Gill continued to play some classy shots at the other end.

Be it his back-foot punch, his pull shot or the orthodox cover drive, Gill showed that he had the complete collection in his repertoire and scored his runs at a fair pace too. He was unfortunately trapped in front on 49, but the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson ensured once again that India got over the line and took the series 2-1.

These two defeats could prove to be costly for South Africa's chances of direct qualification for the ODI World Cup. They will need to beat the Netherlands and England in their remaining ODI Super League games and hope that other results go their way.

India, on the other hand, continue to grow from strength to strength in the ODI format. The only tough decision that the selectors need to make is that of Shikhar Dhawan's future.

