IND vs SA 2022: "He is not showing any signs of stopping" - Aakash Chopra expects Shubman Gill to maintain his form in the ODI series 

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra has shed light on the importance of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa for Shubman Gill. The young opening batter was a surprise inclusion for the tour of the West Indies and has not looked back since.

The 50-over format will arguably take precedence over the next 12 months considering the 2023 ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in India.

Across the next 12 to 15 months, India are slated to face Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, and West Indies in bilateral series' and will also partake in the Asia Cup 2023 (set to be played in the ODI format) and the subsequent World Cup towards the end of the year.

The stacked ODI calendar allows Gill to rest his case for the World Cup squad, likely as a backup opener.

Opining that Gill is showing no signs of slowing down, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Dhawan and Gill will open the innings, the latter is not showing any signs of stopping. He has been outstanding, he has been consistent and making the most of his opportunities. India will play close to 30 ODIs until the 2023 ODI World Cup, so everyone has to try to maximize the chances availed."

Gill was adjudged Player of the Series for his exploits in the three-match ODI series against West Indies. He translated his form into the tour of Zimbabwe, where he notched his maiden ODI hundred. The Punjab-born batter was recently seen playing for Glamorgan in the County Championship.

"I think a big score is loading for Shubman Gill" - Aakash Chopra

The current Indian second-string squad boasts a plethora of openers and with skipper Shikhar Dhawan sealing down a spot at the top of the order, there are several candidates vying for the remaining slot.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Gill can play as openers, but Gill is highly likely to retain his place.

Backing Gill to score big in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, Chopra said:

"I feel that India should go with two leg-spinners in the playing XI and go for wickets. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan will score over 100 runs together."

Chopra added:

"I think a big score is loading for Shubman Gill. Dhawan is playing competitive cricket after a while, so he might be a little rusty."

Gill currently averages 71.29 in ODI cricket with a strike rate of 105.27. He began his 50-over career with a set of poor scores in his maiden series and had to wait a significant while to get a second chance. The upcoming contest against South Africa will mark the young batter's first ODI on home soil.

India will take on South Africa in first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, October 6, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Will Shubman Gill be part of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad for India?

