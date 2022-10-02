IND vs SA 2022: "T20I Ranking No.1 loading for my man"- Fans erupt after Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk in 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav dished out another incredible masterclass as Team India ended up with their highest T20I score against South Africa (237/3) in the second T20I at Guwahati on Sunday. A half-century from KL Rahul and a fine 49* from Virat Kohli also helped the Men in Blue achieve a massive score.

But it was 'SKY' who did the most damage to the opposition, smashing 61 runs off just 22 balls. The South African bowlers had just no respite from the carnage as almost every Indian batter who came to the crease continued the onslaught.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Suryakumar Yadav and others inflict more misery on the helpless visitors. Here are some of the reactions:

Vishal Khilwani @vk231296 Sky doing what he does best Virat getting some more runs under his belt and Dk Finishing things off that's a proper batting from India KL's fine knockSky doing what he does bestVirat getting some more runs under his beltand Dk Finishing things offthat's a proper batting from India #INDvsSA T20I #INDvsSA KL's fine knock💥 Sky doing what he does best🔥 Virat getting some more runs under his belt 🎯 and Dk Finishing things off 🔥💥🎯✅ that's a proper batting from India #INDvsSAT20I #INDvsSA

Asha @ashaa_45 INDIA IS BLESSED TO HAVE SURYAKUMAR YADAV! INDIA IS BLESSED TO HAVE SURYAKUMAR YADAV!

Biraj Raha (Ved) @TheDravid_Fan I never thought we would get a hitter like ABD in our Indian team.



SKY is proving me wrong by every innings he's playing. I never thought we would get a hitter like ABD in our Indian team. SKY is proving me wrong by every innings he's playing.

Manya @CSKian716 You need to be in ridiculous form to out-bat KL Rahul on his best day. What an innings, SKY, NO LIMITS! You need to be in ridiculous form to out-bat KL Rahul on his best day. What an innings, SKY, NO LIMITS!

The Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Kohli when SKY comes to the crease Kohli when SKY comes to the crease https://t.co/pmYvaX8KTc

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Madness from Suryakumar Yadav!



Fifty in just 18 balls 5 fours and 4 sixes. He's unbelievable, the intent with he bats is just magnificent. The best T20 batsman currently! Madness from Suryakumar Yadav!Fifty in just 18 balls 5 fours and 4 sixes. He's unbelievable, the intent with he bats is just magnificent. The best T20 batsman currently! https://t.co/HNQ7KA7Qxz

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Surya bhai don't spoil us with these performance. T20 World Cup ke sapne din mein bhi aane lagenge. Surya bhai don't spoil us with these performance. T20 World Cup ke sapne din mein bhi aane lagenge.

Russell Muscle(Offline😞) @Russell_Muscle_ T20I Ranking No. 1 loading for my man T20I Ranking No. 1 loading for my man😍🔥 https://t.co/jSav20GdyE

Balashankar Prasanna @BalashankarPra4 There is EA Cricket at the Beginner level, and then there is SKY in his current form. #INDvsSA There is EA Cricket at the Beginner level, and then there is SKY in his current form. #INDvsSA

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Suryakumar Yadav is a different beast man!!! Suryakumar Yadav is a different beast man!!!

Transponster Jay @Jay_KD77 SKY-Kohli have really been a very impactful duo together till now, complementing each other perfectly. There's a guarantee of something special happening always.



Them in t20is and Pant-Pujara in Tests. SKY-Kohli have really been a very impactful duo together till now, complementing each other perfectly. There's a guarantee of something special happening always.Them in t20is and Pant-Pujara in Tests.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first player in T20i history to smash 50 sixes in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first player in T20i history to smash 50 sixes in a calendar year.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Abey saans toh lene do. Itne boundaries ki ek sath aadat nahi hai (batting ke time). Abey saans toh lene do. Itne boundaries ki ek sath aadat nahi hai (batting ke time).

Swept4Six @LoyalFanOfSKY11

He is selfless.

He is not jealous.

He is Suryakumar Yadav 🫡

#SuryakumarYadav He is mature.He is selfless.He is not jealous.He is Suryakumar Yadav 🫡 He is mature.He is selfless.He is not jealous.He is Suryakumar Yadav 🫡#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/S2lDkIFMyn

Dave @CricketDave27 SKY T20I numbers are absolutely insaneeee, and even then they probably don’t even fully reflect how good he’s been this year SKY T20I numbers are absolutely insaneeee, and even then they probably don’t even fully reflect how good he’s been this year

∆RKU 45 @DoubleHundred4 How can be someone this consistent with such strike rate you are unbelievable SKY @surya_14kumar How can be someone this consistent with such strike rate you are unbelievable SKY @surya_14kumar 💥 https://t.co/drjPZtSpyJ

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Man got nicknamed Sky and that's all he's been aiming for every single delivery. Man got nicknamed Sky and that's all he's been aiming for every single delivery.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli's partnership set up India's first-innings score nicely

Rohit Sharma played an uncharacteristic innings of 43 (37) as he struggled for timing. KL Rahul, however, looked at his best right from the get go. The 30-year-old played some exquisite shots, including a pick-up flick over square leg that earned him a six.

Rahul departed for 57 off 28 and it looked like the hosts could slow down. However, Suryakumar Yadav continued from where he left off in the last game and dominated the proceedings.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and even Lungi Ngidi had no answers to Yadav's brilliance and improvisation. Kohli struggled a bit initially, but later even he took off and runs started to flow from both ends.

When SKY got run out for 61, it seemed like the visitors can pull things back. But Dinesh Karthik did what he knows best, finishing the innings with an explosive 17 off just 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far