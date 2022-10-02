IND vs SA 2022: "T20I Ranking No.1 loading for my man"- Fans erupt after Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk in 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav dished out another incredible masterclass as Team India ended up with their highest T20I score against South Africa (237/3) in the second T20I at Guwahati on Sunday. A half-century from KL Rahul and a fine 49* from Virat Kohli also helped the Men in Blue achieve a massive score.
But it was 'SKY' who did the most damage to the opposition, smashing 61 runs off just 22 balls. The South African bowlers had just no respite from the carnage as almost every Indian batter who came to the crease continued the onslaught.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Suryakumar Yadav and others inflict more misery on the helpless visitors. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli's partnership set up India's first-innings score nicely
Rohit Sharma played an uncharacteristic innings of 43 (37) as he struggled for timing. KL Rahul, however, looked at his best right from the get go. The 30-year-old played some exquisite shots, including a pick-up flick over square leg that earned him a six.
Rahul departed for 57 off 28 and it looked like the hosts could slow down. However, Suryakumar Yadav continued from where he left off in the last game and dominated the proceedings.
The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and even Lungi Ngidi had no answers to Yadav's brilliance and improvisation. Kohli struggled a bit initially, but later even he took off and runs started to flow from both ends.
When SKY got run out for 61, it seemed like the visitors can pull things back. But Dinesh Karthik did what he knows best, finishing the innings with an explosive 17 off just 7.