IND vs SA 2022: "T20I Ranking No.1 loading for my man"- Fans erupt after Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk in 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav continued his red-hot form in T20Is (P.C.:BCCI)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 02, 2022 10:27 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav dished out another incredible masterclass as Team India ended up with their highest T20I score against South Africa (237/3) in the second T20I at Guwahati on Sunday. A half-century from KL Rahul and a fine 49* from Virat Kohli also helped the Men in Blue achieve a massive score.

But it was 'SKY' who did the most damage to the opposition, smashing 61 runs off just 22 balls. The South African bowlers had just no respite from the carnage as almost every Indian batter who came to the crease continued the onslaught.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Suryakumar Yadav and others inflict more misery on the helpless visitors. Here are some of the reactions:

KL's fine knock💥 Sky doing what he does best🔥 Virat getting some more runs under his belt 🎯 and Dk Finishing things off 🔥💥🎯✅ that's a proper batting from India #INDvsSAT20I #INDvsSA
Violence?On Gandhi Jayanti?Against South Africa?! #INDvSA
INDIA IS BLESSED TO HAVE SURYAKUMAR YADAV!
I never thought we would get a hitter like ABD in our Indian team. SKY is proving me wrong by every innings he's playing.
You need to be in ridiculous form to out-bat KL Rahul on his best day. What an innings, SKY, NO LIMITS!
Kohli when SKY comes to the crease https://t.co/pmYvaX8KTc
No. 1 T20I ranking ke liye aur kya karna padega @ICC
Madness from Suryakumar Yadav!Fifty in just 18 balls 5 fours and 4 sixes. He's unbelievable, the intent with he bats is just magnificent. The best T20 batsman currently! https://t.co/HNQ7KA7Qxz
Surya bhai don't spoil us with these performance. T20 World Cup ke sapne din mein bhi aane lagenge.
T20I Ranking No. 1 loading for my man😍🔥 https://t.co/jSav20GdyE
There is EA Cricket at the Beginner level, and then there is SKY in his current form. #INDvsSA
Suryakumar Yadav is a different beast man!!!
SKY-Kohli have really been a very impactful duo together till now, complementing each other perfectly. There's a guarantee of something special happening always.Them in t20is and Pant-Pujara in Tests.
Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first player in T20i history to smash 50 sixes in a calendar year.
Abey saans toh lene do. Itne boundaries ki ek sath aadat nahi hai (batting ke time).
He is mature.He is selfless.He is not jealous.He is Suryakumar Yadav 🫡#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/S2lDkIFMyn
Highest SR in T20I format 177.26 - Suryakumar Yadav* 💥💥156.44 - Colin Munro 155.51 - Evin Lewis 152.18 - Glenn Maxwell (Min 1000 runs) #SuryakumarYadav #teamindia #INDvSA https://t.co/J5GmSDyUp5
SKY T20I numbers are absolutely insaneeee, and even then they probably don’t even fully reflect how good he’s been this year
How can be someone this consistent with such strike rate you are unbelievable SKY @surya_14kumar 💥 https://t.co/drjPZtSpyJ
Man got nicknamed Sky and that's all he's been aiming for every single delivery.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli's partnership set up India's first-innings score nicely

Rohit Sharma played an uncharacteristic innings of 43 (37) as he struggled for timing. KL Rahul, however, looked at his best right from the get go. The 30-year-old played some exquisite shots, including a pick-up flick over square leg that earned him a six.

Rahul departed for 57 off 28 and it looked like the hosts could slow down. However, Suryakumar Yadav continued from where he left off in the last game and dominated the proceedings.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and even Lungi Ngidi had no answers to Yadav's brilliance and improvisation. Kohli struggled a bit initially, but later even he took off and runs started to flow from both ends.

When SKY got run out for 61, it seemed like the visitors can pull things back. But Dinesh Karthik did what he knows best, finishing the innings with an explosive 17 off just 7.

