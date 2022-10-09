IND vs SA 2022: “Ab sirf reels bnane ke hi layak reh gya h”- Fans roast Shikhar Dhawan after back-to-back failures

India captain Shikhar Dhawan once again failed to make the most of his chances against South Africa in the ongoing ODI series. The southpaw was dismissed for only 13 runs off 20 balls against the Proteas in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).

Dhawan was bowled out by Wayne Parnell in the sixth over as the visitors reduced India to 28/1. He had departed for only four runs in the previous ODI on Thursday.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA PERFECT PARNY



Wayne Parnell gets through Dhawan and sends the off stump flying



India 28/1 after 6 overs



🗒️ Ball by ball

SuperSport Grandstand 201



#INDvSA #BePartOfIt PERFECT PARNYWayne Parnell gets through Dhawan and sends the off stump flyingIndia 28/1 after 6 overs🗒️ Ball by ball bit.ly/3NTr9kE SuperSport Grandstand 201 ⚪️ PERFECT PARNYWayne Parnell gets through Dhawan and sends the off stump flying🇮🇳 India 28/1 after 6 overs🗒️ Ball by ball bit.ly/3NTr9kE📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#INDvSA #BePartOfIt

Fans on Twitter reacted in various ways after Dhawan’s failure. While some criticized the stand-in-captain for getting out cheaply, others backed the southpaw heading into the 2023 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Divagar @divagar90 Looks like Dhawan's career is almost over #IndvsSAodi Looks like Dhawan's career is almost over #IndvsSAodi

joy 💫 @OyeSunJoy Shikhar Dhawan again choose making reels over making runs. Shikhar Dhawan again choose making reels over making runs.

Shalini Negi🇮🇳 @Shalininegi13 @mohsinaliisb Dhawan ko bolna hoga ki tu bhai video bana bas tik tok me @mohsinaliisb Dhawan ko bolna hoga ki tu bhai video bana bas tik tok me

Anirudh @OffDrive_ @Cricket_Savant Same but if Dhawan doesn't find his form soon, it's better if they move on tbh. @Cricket_Savant Same but if Dhawan doesn't find his form soon, it's better if they move on tbh.

Nomar @Ganesh79388970 @mufaddal_vohra Shikhar Dhawan Ab Sirf Reels Bnane Ke Hi Layak Reh Gya H🙂 @mufaddal_vohra Shikhar Dhawan Ab Sirf Reels Bnane Ke Hi Layak Reh Gya H🙂

Ammar @its__ammar



74 (91)

96 (90)

74 (86)

30 (23)

16 (27)

98 (106)

4 (17)

67 (56)

86* (95)

29 (38)

13 (11)

79 (84)

29 (38)

61 (73)

10 (26)

31* (54)

9 (26)

1 (3)

97 (99)

13 (31)

58 (74)

81* (113)

33 (21)

40 (68)

4 (16)

13 (20)



Runs = 1146

Ave = 49.82

SR = 82.68 @ffspari Dhawan in ODIs since 2020//74 (91)96 (90)74 (86)30 (23)16 (27)98 (106)4 (17)67 (56)86* (95)29 (38)13 (11)79 (84)29 (38)61 (73)10 (26)31* (54)9 (26)1 (3)97 (99)13 (31)58 (74)81* (113)33 (21)40 (68)4 (16)13 (20)Runs = 1146Ave = 49.82SR = 82.68 @ffspari Dhawan in ODIs since 2020//74 (91)96 (90)74 (86)30 (23)16 (27)98 (106)4 (17)67 (56)86* (95)29 (38)13 (11)79 (84)29 (38)61 (73)10 (26)31* (54)9 (26)1 (3)97 (99)13 (31)58 (74)81* (113)33 (21)40 (68)4 (16)13 (20)Runs = 1146Ave = 49.82SR = 82.68

Dhawan had decent ODI outings in the West Indies and Zimbabwe but has, so far, failed to deliver against the Proteas. In 2022, he has scored 559 runs in 15 ODIs, including five half-centuries. The 36-year-old needs to come good in the third ODI in Delhi to keep concerns regarding his form away.

“Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the team has been confirmed”- Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim backed Shikhar Dhawan after the latter departed cheaply in the first match. He feels that the southpaw is a certainty for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Speaking on India News, Saba Karim said:

"Shikhar Dhawan's place in the team has been confirmed. There's no need to put pressure on him all the time. There will be one or two matches where he won't score runs. I think the selectors have decided that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be the openers in the next 50-over World Cup."

However, Dhawan needs to come up with some good performances as Shubman Gill has been impressive in the limited ODIs that he has played for India. However, Gill also has had two failures in this series. He too would be looking to get among the runs in the final ODI.

The visitors will be hoping to avenge their 2-1 T20I series loss against India by winning the ODI series. However, if Dhawan gets going, it would be a tall order for them.

Poll : 0 votes