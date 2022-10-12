IND vs SA 2022: “He is the most elegant player to watch” - Salman Butt lavishes praise on Shubman Gill 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has praised young Team India batter, Shubman Gill, terming him the most elegant player to watch among upcoming talents in international cricket.

Gill top-scored for India with 49 in the Men in Blue’s chase of 100 against South Africa in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. He struck eight fours in a stroke-filled knock before being trapped lbw before by Lungi Ngidi.

The 23-year-old has been in excellent form with the willow lately. He was the Player of the Series in the ODIs in West Indies, scoring 205 runs in three matches. Gill won the award in Zimbabwe as well for notching up 245 runs in three ODIs at an average of 122.50 and a strike rate of 120.69.

Impressed with the right-handed batter’s recent performances, Butt paid a massive compliment to the Indian youngster. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“Out of all the young players, Shubman Gill is my favorite player. He is the most elegant player to watch. No doubt about it. Such detailed elegance is visible in very few new players.”

Analyzing the Indian opener’s innings in the third ODI against South Africa in Delhi, he pointed to the ease with which Gill took on genuine fast bowling. Butt added:

“He batted with such control. He hit five or six pull shots in front of the wicket with his left arm, which is the bottom hand, fully extended. Also, he did not smash any medium pacer, but Anrich (Nortje), who consistently bowls at 140-plus.”

While his Test career has not quite taken off despite an impressive start, Gill has made an incredible start to his ODI career. In 12 matches, he has smashed 579 runs at an average of 57.90 and a strike rate of 102.65 with one hundred and three fifties.

“Look at India’s bench strength” - Salman Butt impressed with Men in Blue’s young guns

With the main white-ball squad in Australia, preparing for the T20 World Cup, India fielded a second-string ODI side against a full-strength South African outfit. Despite missing their key players, the hosts emerged triumphant by a 2-1 margin in the three-match series.

Hailing India’s fringe players, Butt stated:

“Look at India’s bench strength. They convincingly beat a strong South African side with seasoned campaigners. They nearly won the first match thanks to Sanju Samson. In the second game, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer played outstanding knocks. Even in Delhi, they got South Africa all out for 99 on a pitch where there wasn’t much help for bowlers.”

Kuldeep Yadav (4/18), Washington Sundar (2/15), Mohammed Siraj (2/17), and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shone with the ball in the deciding ODI as India bundled out South Africa for 99 in 27.1 overs. The Men in Blue then chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

