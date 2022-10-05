IND vs SA 2022: "I Just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind" - Shikhar Dhawan keen to play in 2023 World Cup

India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan has set his sights on next year's 50-over World Cup on home soil ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. As a senior player, the left-handed opener also wants to help the youngsters in the squad by sharing his knowledge.

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to fly to Australia for the T20 World Cup, Dhawan will lead a young squad, including two uncapped players, in the ODI series against the Proteas. The 36-year-old is one of the first-choice players in India's ODI set-up and is likely to play in his third World Cup next October.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA

Speaking ahead of the series opener on Thursday (October 6), the stylish batter admitted that he has additional responsibilities as a captain but is enjoying his new role. However, the Delhi-born player stated that the bigger goal is the World Cup.

He said, as quoted by the Times of India:

"I feel very blessed I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful. Whenever possible, I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now, there is a new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it. My goal is currently the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in the fray."

It's worth noting that Dhawan has been a consistent performer in ICC tournaments. The veteran cricketer was India's highest run-getter at the 2015 World Cup in Australia, scoring 412 runs in eight games at 51.50.

Dhawan scored a magnificent century against Australia in the 2019 World Cup. However, he couldn't play any further part in the competition due to a finger injury.

Shikhar Dhawan likely to open with Shubman Gill in the first ODI

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The skipper is likely to open the innings with youngster Shubman Gill in the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. The duo forged a formidable opening partnership during the recent West Indies and Zimbabwe tour.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill sweeped away the match with their top notch performance with the bat 🤯



India take a - lead in the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe 🏏



- BCCI



#India #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter INDIA WINNNShikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill sweeped away the match with their top notch performance with the bat 🤯India take alead in the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe 🏏- BCCI INDIA WINNN 🇮🇳🇮🇳Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill sweeped away the match with their top notch performance with the bat 🤯India take a 1️⃣-0️⃣ lead in the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe 🏏📷 - BCCI#India #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Rv9teOUPnK

The pair have added 119, 48, 113, and 192 in the last four innings that they batted together. Hence, the duo will look to assert their authority again should they open the innings again on Thursday.

The hosts have already clinched the three-game T20 series preceding the 50-over games.

