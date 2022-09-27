IND vs SA 2022: "I think Rishabh Pant would benefit from opening his stance a little" - Wasim Jaffer suggests a minor tweak in the wicket-keeper's batting technique 

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Rishabh Pant should look to play with a more open stance to strengthen his hold over leg-side shots.

The wicket-keeper has been on the bench over Team India's recent set of matches, with the management preferring Dinesh Karthik as the primary option in the playing XI.

The left-handed batter, who captained the side for the first time when South Africa toured India for a five-match T20I series, had a poor outing with the bat.

Facing a particularly difficult time against Keshav Maharaj and his precise lines well outside the off-stump, Pant could only score 58 runs over the course of the series at a strike rate of 105.45.

Suggesting Pant open his stance because South Africa are likely to stick with the same formula, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think Rishabh Pant would benefit from opening his stance a little because he prefers to play his shots on the leg side. South Africa definitely must have done their homework coming into the series, because in the last series, they kept their lines well outside off and did not give him any pace to work with and that is not Pant's strong suit."

Pant's last innings came during the final Super 4s contest of the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan.

The Delhi-born batter has struggled in the shortest format in the ongoing year, with his inconsistency and manner of dismissals being the major issues behind his potential selection.

"He can try to take a middle or an off-stump guard" - Wasim Jaffer on how Rishabh Pant can counter the wide lines outside off stump

Pant was earlier deemed an undroppable prospect as he brought versatility into the batting order by being a left-hander.

However, the team promoted Hardik Pandya up the order and handed the finishing duties to the vastly experienced Dinesh Karthik.

Opining that taking a middle or an off-stump guard could help Pant target both halves of the ground, Jaffer said:

"Teams will try to not bowl in Rishabh Pant's arc. So, he can try to take a middle or an off-stump guard."

Jaffer added:

"With this, he can hit the balls to the leg side if itis targeted at the stump and he can access the deliveries outside the off stump in a better way as well."

The wicket-keeper might have a handful of chances to make another impression ahead of the World Cup, with Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda likely to miss the series.

Should Rishabh Pant be part of the playing XI for the first T20I against South Africa? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far