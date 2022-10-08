IND vs SA 2022: "I will make sure to come back into the Indian team"- Determined Prithvi Shaw on ODI snub

Opener Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from India's ODI squad for the series against South Africa raised quite a few eyebrows. He has an incredible record in List-A cricket and has also been in great form of late.

Shaw smashed back-to-back centuries in the Duleep Trophy for West Zone and also scored a quickfire 77 for India A against New Zealand A last month.

Although the swashbuckling batter isn't getting a look into the Indian team, he is focused on scoring runs and maintaining fitness.

Speaking to Mid Day, here's what Prithvi Shaw had to say about his exclusion from the ODI squad against South Africa:

"I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me.

"Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark. I am back in form and I will make sure to come back into the Indian team. I am determined to do it."

Prithvi Shaw has stopped consuming sweets and cold drinks

Prithvi Shaw understands the emphasis that the Indian team management over the past few years has given to fitness. He claimed to have lost about seven to eight kilograms of weight since the IPL 2022 season.

Speaking further about his diet, Shaw stated:

"I worked on weight loss and reduced it by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now."

Can Shaw make it back into the Indian team and challenge for a spot in the 2023 World Cup squad? Let us know in the comments.

