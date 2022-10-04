IND vs SA 2022: "I will still have a drink with you" - Quinton de Kock reveals his conversation with David Miller after second T20I

South African opener Quinton de Kock opened up on the conversation with fellow countryman David Miller after the second T20I against India in Guwahati on October 2. The left-handed batter revealed that despite suffering a loss, the two enjoyed a drink over Miller's 106*.

De Kock and Miller fought till the end in the second T20I as India set South Africa a mammoth 239 to win. The pair added an unbroken 174 as the visitors lost the game by 16 runs and conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

When asked about the conversation with Miller after the defeat, the 29-year-old said:

"I just said, 'Bro, we might not have won this match but I will still have a drink with you on your hundred tonight.' So, it was a bittersweet ending."

Miller, who scored his second T20I ton in Guwahati, joined hands with De Kock in the seventh over after left-arm spinner Axar Patel got the better of Aiden Markram. The southpaw reached triple figures off 46 deliveries. However, the Proteas eventually ended up requiring an improbable 37 runs off the final over.

"We didn't really expect to get that close" - Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Johannesburg-born batter hailed Miller for batting with intent from the moment he walked in and stated that he didn't expect to lose by that narrow a margin. The keeper-batter admitted that losing three wickets within ten overs made the run-chase quite challenging. De Kock said:

"I think it's hard to put a finger on it. Honestly, I thought Miller batted really well. He came in with intent. We both said it was quite difficult upfront with the situation we were poised at. We said that we've just got to bat. We didn't really expect to get that close because of the amount of pressure we were under."

He added:

"To finish off like that, to make that close of a game, I don't think it would have happened without David himself. Obviously, it's disappointing because it's a loss. But also being three wickets down by the seventh over, it was always going to be a tough ask to get to where we needed to."

The southpaw is off to a flying start in the third and final T20I in Indore today (October 4), getting to his half-century off 33 balls. The Proteas have made one change for the game, swapping Anrich Nortje for Dwaine Pretorious.

