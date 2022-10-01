IND vs SA 2022: "If he also scores runs, that will be another plus point for India" - Ashish Nehra backs Rishabh Pant to be among the runs in the 2nd T20I 

Former pacer Ashish Nehra believes that Team India will benefit if Rishabh Pant finds his touch back. The wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to find his rhythm in the shortest format in national colors.

Despite being the sole left-handed batter in the squad, Pant is not a permanent member of India's playing XI in T20Is. The team management has preferred Dinesh Karthik as the primary wicketkeeping option, with Hardik Pandya also promoted to No. 5 in the batting order.

Backing Pant to come out good in the second T20I against South Africa, Nehra said on Cricbuzz:

"I would watch out for Rishabh Pant. He is bound to be in the playing XI now, he has a good chance with Hardik Pandya not being there. He has been in and out of the team as of late. Now if he also scores runs, that will be another plus point for India."

While Pant featured in the series opener against the Proteas, he last got to bat versus Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. Having played 19 T20Is in the ongoing year, the wicketkeeper has scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 133.48.

"Suryakumar Yadav would be the player to watch out for from India" - RP Singh

Arguably the biggest positive to come out of the team's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 has been Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form. The right-handed batter has now scored more T20I runs than any other Indian in a year - 732 runs at a strike rate of 180.30.

While naming the players to watch out for in the second T20I between the two heavyweights, former pacer RP Singh said during the same interaction:

"Suryakumar Yadav would be the player to watch out for from India. Quinton de Kock from South Africa."

The Mumbai-born batter scored a sublime fifty on a testing surface in Thiruvananthapuram in India's eight-wicket win. Quinton de Kock, on the other hand, was dismissed for one by Arshdeep Singh in the second over of the contest in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Men in Blue will take on the Proteas in the second T20I on Sunday, October 2, in Guwahati. Rohit Sharma's side currently have a 1-0 lead in the series.

