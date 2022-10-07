IND vs SA 2022: "India's fielding is extremely ordinary at this stage" - Aakash Chopra criticizes the team's efforts on the field 

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra was far from pleased with India's fielding performance in the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday, October 6. The hosts dropped several catches in the first innings, especially in the death overs, during their nine-run loss at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

India's dismal day on the field began after Shubman Gill dropped a regulation catch at first slip off Shardul Thakur's bowling. As the innings progressed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohammed Siraj were all guilty of dropping chances as South Africa posted 249 in a rain-curtailed encounter.

Terming India's fielding as extremely 'ordinary,' Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"India's fielding is extremely ordinary at this stage, how many catches are being dropped? India gave the batters too many lifelines and they ended up scoring 249."

Chopra had some praise for the bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled Aiden Markram through the gate to leave the Proteas at 71/3 in 16 overs:

"Kuldeep Yadav's delivery to Aiden Markram is a dream dismissal for a left-arm spinner. I thought that the Proteas were stuck pretty badly at one stage."

Team India's fielding has been sub-standard in the recent past and requires attention. Their dropped catches on Thursday proved to be crucial given the low margin of their defeat.

"I thought fast bowlers will do well on this pitch" - Aakash Chopra

The overcast conditions following a spell of rain in Lucknow meant that there was enough on offer for the seamers to make the new ball talk.

With Shikhar Dhawan electing to bowl first, the onus was on the new-ball pair of Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj. However, the pair ended up being wicketless, with both conceding over six runs an over as well.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India as he used the scrambled seam to good effect. He claimed the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Janneman Malan to end with superb figures of 2/35 off his eight overs.

Assessing the Indian pacers' performance with the ball, Chopra said:

"I thought fast bowlers will do well on this pitch, but Avesh and Siraj were quite ordinary in their spells. Shardul Thakur bowled well. I expect a better bowling performance from India in the next game. Fielding has to be much better."

India will take on South Africa in the second ODI on Sunday, October 9, in Ranchi, needing a win to force a series decider.

