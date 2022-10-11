IND vs SA 2022: "India's problem is with the top order at the moment" - Aakash Chopra expects a stern test for Dhawan and Gill in 3rd ODI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expects a tricky surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the third ODI of the series on Tuesday, October 11. He feels opening batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill will be tested in the series decider following a couple of lackluster outings.

Dhawan and Gill have fallen prey to Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada, respectively, in the last two matches.

The former, in particular, has struggled against a tight line from the left-arm seamer, while his partner has failed to convert his starts.

Predicting an under-cooked pitch due to persistent rain in the area, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"India's problem is with the top order at the moment. Delhi is a small venue, the pitch has been under covers for a while now. The venue has been drenched due to persistent rain, so there will be an undercooked pitch with moisture available for the bowlers to exploit. Almost a surface similar to what we saw in Lucknow a few days back."

India have lost their last two matches at the venue. This is the first time that the ground will be hosting an ODI since the onset of COVID-19.

"He is consistently making his case for the 2023 ODI World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

One of the biggest takeaways for India in ODI cricket has been the emergence of Shreyas Iyer.

The Mumbai-born batter has been a regular feature in the ODI side and has piled on runs. He has so far scored 458 runs in nine innings at an average of 57.25.

Backing Shreyas to be among the runs in the series decider, Chopra said:

"There are a lot of must-win matches in a three-match series. The series is always almost on the line. The young Indian side bounced back well in the last contest."

Chopra added:

"Shreyas Iyer is looking fabulous in ODI cricket, he is dominating the format and he has what it takes. He is consistently making his case for the 2023 ODI World Cup."

The three-match series is currently level at 1-1, with the Proteas winning the first ODI and India the second.

Will Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill get India off to a good start in the third ODI?

