IND vs SA 2022: "Indian team did look a bit complacent" - Reetinder Sodhi after the hosts' loss at Indore

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi felt Team India took their final T20I of the series against South Africa pretty lightly.

The hosts wanted to test their bench strength in the third match on Tuesday (October 4) with the series against the Proteas already sealed 2-0. Despite a few bright individual displays, they ultimately fell to a defeat.

The Men in Blue had been set a mammoth target of 228 runs to win the game and complete a historic 3-0 whitewash. However, in their bid to play ultra-aggressive cricket, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The lower order got some much-needed time out in the middle, but the Indian innings still came to an end with nine balls still left. They suffered a sizeable 49-run defeat.

Sodhi believes a win would have given the hosts some confidence going into the T20 World Cup. Speaking to India News on Tuesday, here's what the former cricketer had to say about the loss:

"With T20 World Cup just two weeks away, it was important to go to Australia with a win. It was also important to keep playing the XI that will play on the 23rd [of October]. But the Indian team did look a bit complacent. Maybe because they had the series in the bag."

Reetinder Sodhi on India sending Dinesh Karthik at No.4

Dinesh Karthik was one of India's best performers in the match at Indore. The veteran wicket-keeper played a fine cameo of 46 from 21 balls after being sent in at No. 4.

Despite Karthik's quality innings, Reetinder Sodhi wasn't impressed with the move to deploy him early in the innings and tinker with Suryakumar Yadav's position.

The former cricketer also spoke about how Rishabh Pant and Karthik played needless shots instead of showing a willingness to bat deep and take the game close. On this, he stated:

"Rishabh Pant's form is crucial. Suryakumar Yadav is an important part of this team, but today you sent Dinesh Karthik at No. 4. A win here would have given you some much-needed momentum."

The team's next match in the shortest format will be at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Here's their squad for the marquee tournament:-

Main squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

