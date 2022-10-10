IND vs SA 2022: "Keshav Maharaj's decision to bat first backfired" - Aakash Chopra baffled by South Africa's strategy in 2nd ODI

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that South Africa let the match slip by choosing to bat first after winning the toss in the second ODI on Sunday, October 9. There was a stark contrast in conditions across both innings as India comfortably chased down the 279-run target to level the three-match series.

The Proteas were off to a timid start following a potent spell from Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Although fifties from Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) propelled them to a competitive total, it sufficed to be far from enough as the South African bowlers struggled with dew throughout the second innings.

Finger-spin trio of Keshav Maharaj (stand-in skipper), Bjorn Fortuin, and Makram struggled to grip the ball and could not dictate proceedings in the middle overs. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan comfortably dealt with the minimal turn as they stitched together a mammoth 161-run partnership for the third wicket.

Opining that South Africa should have considered the prospect of dew while making the decision to bat first, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"India always tends to win these must-win encounters. I did not expect India to play with one batter less. Keshav Maharaj's decision to bat first backfired."

Chopra added:

"It was an ordinary decision because there was anticipation that dew will set in under the lights. The sun sets a little early in the east and there was no cloud cover as well."

Shreyas recorded his second ODI ton and remained unbeaten on 113 while Kishan compiled a well-made 93 in his home ground in Ranchi. The duo rotated the strike and ensured a regular flow of boundaries, leaving the required rate always well within reach.

"The bowlers should have bowled bouncers to Iyer and Kishan early on in their partnership" - Aakash Chopra

India were at a slightly precarious stage after losing both their openers inside the powerplay. The Proteas arguably could have staked their claim in the game with one more wicket, but could not breach the pairing of Shreyas and Kishan.

The duo settled after the spinners bowled a rather long spell, allowing them to find their rhythm.

Observing that the South African bowlers did not bowl too many bouncers against Shreyas, Chopra said:

"South Africa, interestingly, did not bowl too many bouncers to Shreyas Iyer. They hesitated bowling those short-pitched deliveries to him. They have the speed to do that. In my opinion, the bowlers should have bowled bouncers to Iyer and Kishan early on in their partnership."

Shreyas' issues with the short-ball are well-documented. Opposition bowlers have often targeted him with bouncers after his weakness was exposed, especially in the aftermath of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Did South Africa err by choosing to bat first in the second ODI against India? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes