IND vs SA 2022: “I would love to have a chat with him” – Keshav Maharaj wants to meet MS Dhoni in Ranchi

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has expressed his desire to meet former India captain MS Dhoni. The Proteas cricketer is preparing for the second ODI against India in MSD's hometown, Ranchi, to be played on Sunday (October 9). He hailed the veteran cricketer for his contribution to the game, especially as a leader.

The all-rounder has been impressive for the Proteas on the white-ball tour. He picked up four wickets in three T20Is. Keshav Maharaj also emerged as the most economical bowler for the visitors in the first ODI (1/23), where the Proteas won by nine runs.

Speaking to PTI, he said:

“I never got the opportunity to play with him. But I would love to have a chat with him. He’s been a world-class performer, more especially from the leadership point of view. Just his calmness on the field. There’s a lot of things people can learn from him.”

Maharaj also backed his spin bowling partner Tabraiz Shamsi to come back strongly after getting punished for 89 runs in eight overs in the opening fixture.

“I don’t think he really had a poor outing. Figures don’t exactly tell you the true reflection of the way someone bowled. The Indian batters had to take on someone and unfortunately it was him on the day. I thought he held his nerve really well at the back-end.”

Keshav Maharaj further said on Shamsi:

“Obviously, [Shamsi] picked up crucial wickets to open up. I don’t think his form is a concern. It’s only a matter of time till he bounces back. We know what he is capable of.”

“I would not call it a second-string Indian side” – Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj also refused to label the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian ODI side as a second-string one. He described it as a world-class batting lineup and a good team to prepare against for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“I would not call it a second-string Indian side. India have so much talent that they can field four-five proper international sides. Having said that, a lot of guys have IPL and have international experience. There are world class performers out there.

“It’s always nice to play well against India. Obviously, you want to prepare yourself. They have a world-class batting lineup.”

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are 1-0 ahead in the ODI series. The visitors will look to win the second ODI and register a series win against India. Earlier this year, the South Africans had managed to whitewash India in a 3-match ODI series at home. An encore on Indian soil would be no mean achievement.

Keshav Maharaj may again have to play a crucial role for his team on Sunday. His economical bowling in the first game was a major factor in South Africa's victory.

