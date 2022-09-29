IND vs SA 2022: "People are just blasting Rahul for his knock, I can't understand why" - Aakash Chopra on vice-captain's criticism 

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra fails to understand the criticism of KL Rahul for his slow innings in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). The Indian vice-captain weathered the storm and racked up a patient unbeaten half-century off 56 deliveries to steer his team to an eight-wicket win.

However, fans were not pleased with Rahul's approach. The wicketkeeper batter faced 26 deliveries in the powerplay, scoring 11 runs as India registered their lowest score (17-1). The opener was far from his best on a testing surface but remained unbeaten to ensure there were no more hiccups during the 107-run chase.

Opining that Rahul did an exemplary job of assessing the conditions and batted accordingly to the situation, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"People are just blasting Rahul for his knock, I can't understand why. If you are chasing only 107, and the conditions are difficult, why will the batter look to hit? It is okay to score ugly runs as well, it takes courage and guts."

Chopra continued:

"Had he decided to start striking the ball and got out instead of settling, then that would have been irresponsible. He batted really well, in my opinion: respected the conditions and the situation and played accordingly. So please cut him some slack."

Rahul donned the anchor role with Suryakumar Yadav playing in full flow at the other end.

The duo shared an unbeaten 93-run partnership for the third wicket as India drew first blood in the series. Meanwhile, Rahul's 51-run knock - which included the winning hit - marked his third fifty since his return to the team.

"He was batting on a different pitch altogether" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's sublime innings

India were tottering at 17-2 in the seventh over when Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the crease. The in-form batter got down to business quickly, notching up a string of sixes to shift the momentum.

On a green surface that had a lot of seam movement and bounce on offer, the No.2 ranked T20I batter looked at ease, bringing up his fifty off just 33 deliveries.

Noting that Yadav's counterattack paid off, Chopra said:

"Suryakumar Yadav is showing no signs of stopping. He was batting on a different pitch altogether. His method is to counterattack; he is not going to wait around. His belief is that if he scores boundaries at will, then the bowlers will come under pressure and not bowl in the right areas."

India will take on South Africa in the second game of the series in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2).

