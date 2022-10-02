IND vs SA 2022: "Don't trust their words" - Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after snub from ODI squad 

Young Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw cryptically talked about trusting people's actions over words after his exclusion from India's second-string squad for the ODI series against South Africa. Although he didn't name anyone, it was an apparent dig at the national selectors.

Shaw averages 56.04 with a strike rate of 124.19 in 46 List A matches. In the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, he was the third-highest run-scorer with 315 runs, including two hundreds and a fifty. The opening batter's strike rate of 92.92 was the highest among anyone with more than 21 runs in the tournament.

After the ODI squad was announced with players like Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, and Ishan Kishan, who have been brilliant in other formats but not so much in the 50-over one, making the cut, Shaw wrote this on his Instagram story:

"Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless."

The 22-year-old posted a similar message in March when reports emerged of him failing the fitness parameter for national selection, which is gaged by the Yo-Yo Test. Shaw, who went on to play and score 283 runs in IPL 2022 soon after, had ambiguously asked people not to "judge" him without knowing his situation.

How does India's squad look without Prithvi Shaw?

Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team with Shreyas Iyer being his deputy. India have selected a second-string team to give the T20 World Cup-probables and certainties like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, among others, a much-needed break after two back-to-back T20I series.

Apart from Patidar, pacer Mukesh Kumar also received his maiden India call-up in the series.

Here's the full squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

